* House prices rise sluggish 0.3 pct for both Q3 and year

* Policy makers keen for a revival in home building

* RBA board meets, rate cut seen finely balanced

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australian house prices rose less than expected last quarter while annual growth was barely positive, a sign past rate cuts are having only a tepid impact and an open door to more policy easing ahead of a central bank decision later on Tuesday.

The government data showed prices for detached houses in Australia's major cities edged up 0.3 percent in the September quarter, compared to the June quarter when they rose 0.6 percent.

That was well short of forecasts for a 1.0 percent increase and left prices up a slim 0.3 percent on a year ago, though it did put an end five straight quarters of annual contraction.

"There's no sign of broad-based inflation in the housing market and the rate cuts to date have had very muted traction on construction," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets. "There's certainly no "frothiness" in prices that would prevent a rate cut today."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and could choose to reinforce the impact of its October easing with a 25 basis point cut to 3 percent, so matching the record low reached during the global financial crisis.

A majority of analysts in a Reuters poll expect it to pull the trigger, but investors are less sure in part due to recent signs of economic improvement in China and the United States.

The uncertainty on timing was evident in interbank futures <0#YIB:> which put the probability of a move on Tuesday at 38 percent, while swap rates put it at 48 percent.

A move to 3 percent is still fully priced in by Christmas, with 2.75 percent tipped as the floor for rates next year.

The RBA has already cut by 100 basis points since May, citing a global slowdown, a softer labour market, a high currency and falling prices for some of Australia's major resource exports.

The pullback in export earnings has led some miners to rein back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier than previously expected, around the middle of next year.

So policymakers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes.

NOT BLOWING BUBBLES

While the RBA clearly wants a recovery in the depressed home building sector, it will have to be careful not to re-ignite home prices. The central bank has spent the better part of two decades fighting to prevent a bubble in prices and will not want to undo all that good work.

So far, anyway, the signs are in its favour.

Last week, a well-regarded monthly measure of prices from property consultant RP Data-Rismark showed prices for homes in the major cities fell 1.0 percent in October, unwinding much of a 1.4 percent made jump in September. Prices were still down 1.1 percent on the year.

There has also been no sign of a revival in demand for home loans. Annual growth in outstanding mortgage credit slowed to 4.0 percent in September, the lowest in at least 35 years and glacial compared to the double-digit pace of the last couple of decades.

"The modest fall in house prices in October can perversely be looked at as a positive development," said Savanth Sebastian, an economist at CommSec. "The last thing that the Reserve Bank wants to see is significant growth in property prices."

He noted that low vacancy rates and rising rents meant total returns on property were up a healthy 3.1 percent in the year to October, which could attract more investment in home building.

Population growth had also picked up, with almost 160,000 permanent migrants arriving in the year to August, which should support demand. (Editing by John Mair)