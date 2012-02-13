SYDNEY, Feb 13 Australian home loan commitments for December, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday.

(Owner occupied) Dec Nov m/m pct Dec 10

Seasonally adj 48,453 47,353 +2.3 45,872

Forecasts centred on a rise of 2.0 percent in the number of home loans, a Reuters poll showed.

The value of home loans for owner-occupied homes rose 2.0 percent to A$14.1 billion after seasonal adjustments. The value of loans for investment homes rose 7.5 percent to A$7.1 billion.

The number of commitments to buy new homes rose 2.1 percent after seasonal adjustments, while commitments to buy established homes rose 2.3 percent. The number of loan commitments for building homes rose 2.0 percent.

For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)