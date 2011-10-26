* Underlying inflation up 0.3 pct in Q3, smallest since 2002

* CPI up 0.6 pct in Q3, 3.5 pct for year

* Market prices in a rate cut to 4.5 pct next week

* Australian dollar falls half a cent below $1.04 (Adds graphics, detail)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Oct 26 Australian consumer prices rose moderately last quarter while key measures of underlying inflation increased by much less than anybody had predicted, clearing the way for a cut in interest rates as early as next week.

The Australian dollar dropped half a cent as the tame price data led investors to price in a cut of 25 basis points in the Reserve Bank of Australia's 4.75 percent cash rate at its next policy meeting on Nov. 1.

"This materially changes the outlook for inflation," said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.

"This certainly sets us up for a rate cut next week. We would expect a cut of 25 basis points, allowing the RBA to keep its powder dry should things really take a turn for the worse."

The futures market <0#YIB:> showed investors fully anticipate a cut next week and a further move to 4.25 percent by Christmas.

The local dollar fell to $1.0370 , from $1.0427 ahead of the data, though investors might ultimately be relieved that Australia has the good fortune to be able to ease policy and support the economy as needed.

Many of its rich-world peers have run out of scope to cut rates, while facing intense pressure to tighten fiscal policy to curb a mountain of government debt.

Australia would be following countries as far afield as Brazil, Indonesia and Israel in easing, while the Bank of Canada surprised this week by abandoning a tightening bias.

The RBA has kept rates at the highest in the developed world for almost a year, as it fretted about inflationary pressures amid a once-in-a-century mining boom.

Those concerns should be set to rest as its two key measures of underlying inflation rose just 0.3 percent on average in the third quarter. That was half the 0.6 percent forecast and the smallest rise since the statistician started calculating the series in 2002.

Readings for the second quarter were revised up to show a rise of 0.8 percent, from 0.6 percent, but it still left inflation travelling a lot more slowly than previously thought.

The annual pace of underlying inflation stood at 2.45 percent, bang in the middle of the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

FAVOURABLE REWEIGHTING

When setting policy, the RBA focuses on measures of underlying inflation, the trimmed mean and weighted median, which strip out the biggest price moves in any quarter.

That is because the headline consumer price index (CPI) is too often distorted by one-off factors.

Earlier this year, for instance, natural disasters damaged crops and pushed fruit and vegetable prices sharply higher, lifting the CPI. But the effect reverses as crops recover.

Wednesday's data showed both fruit and vegetable prices fell sharply in the third quarter, as did pharmaceuticals and consumer electronics. That helped partly offset increases in utility charges, rents and airfares.

Overall, the CPI rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, from the previous quarter when it increased by 0.9 percent. The annual pace of CPI inflation slowed a tick to 3.5 percent, from 3.6 percent.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics also adopted new weightings for the goods and services covered by the CPI to reflect changes in spending habits.

Among the many changes, these give a greater weighting to rents, eating out and consumer electronics while cutting those for deposit and loan facilities, petrol and tobacco.

"The reweighted CPI has confirmed that inflation is well and truly contained," said CommSec economist Savanth Sebastian.

"The reweighting could not have come at a more opportune time, providing the RBA with a more up-to-date picture of the inflation landscape, at a time when the downside risks to the global economy remain elevated."

He noted that debt talks in Europe could still have an impact on the RBA's thinking, though it seemed unlikely they would prove so successful as to lessen risks to global growth. (Editing by Lincoln Feast and Kavita Chandran)