* Underlying inflation up 0.3 pct in Q3, smallest since 2002
* CPI up 0.6 pct in Q3, 3.5 pct for year
* Market prices in a rate cut to 4.5 pct next week
* Australian dollar falls half a cent below $1.04
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Oct 26 Australian consumer prices rose
moderately last quarter while key measures of underlying
inflation increased by much less than anybody had predicted,
clearing the way for a cut in interest rates as early as next
week.
The Australian dollar dropped half a cent as the tame price
data led investors to price in a cut of 25 basis points in the
Reserve Bank of Australia's 4.75 percent cash rate at its next
policy meeting on Nov. 1.
"This materially changes the outlook for inflation," said
Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.
"This certainly sets us up for a rate cut next week. We
would expect a cut of 25 basis points, allowing the RBA to keep
its powder dry should things really take a turn for the worse."
The futures market <0#YIB:> showed investors fully
anticipate a cut next week and a further move to 4.25 percent by
Christmas.
The local dollar fell to $1.0370 , from $1.0427
ahead of the data, though investors might ultimately be relieved
that Australia has the good fortune to be able to ease policy
and support the economy as needed.
Many of its rich-world peers have run out of scope to cut
rates, while facing intense pressure to tighten fiscal policy to
curb a mountain of government debt.
Australia would be following countries as far afield as
Brazil, Indonesia and Israel in easing, while the Bank of Canada
surprised this week by abandoning a tightening bias.
The RBA has kept rates at the highest in the developed world
for almost a year, as it fretted about inflationary pressures
amid a once-in-a-century mining boom.
Those concerns should be set to rest as its two key measures
of underlying inflation rose just 0.3 percent on average in the
third quarter. That was half the 0.6 percent forecast and the
smallest rise since the statistician started calculating the
series in 2002.
Readings for the second quarter were revised up to show a
rise of 0.8 percent, from 0.6 percent, but it still left
inflation travelling a lot more slowly than previously thought.
The annual pace of underlying inflation stood at 2.45
percent, bang in the middle of the RBA's long-term target band
of 2 to 3 percent.
FAVOURABLE REWEIGHTING
When setting policy, the RBA focuses on measures of
underlying inflation, the trimmed mean and weighted median,
which strip out the biggest price moves in any quarter.
That is because the headline consumer price index (CPI) is
too often distorted by one-off factors.
Earlier this year, for instance, natural disasters damaged
crops and pushed fruit and vegetable prices sharply higher,
lifting the CPI. But the effect reverses as crops recover.
Wednesday's data showed both fruit and vegetable prices fell
sharply in the third quarter, as did pharmaceuticals and
consumer electronics. That helped partly offset increases in
utility charges, rents and airfares.
Overall, the CPI rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter, from
the previous quarter when it increased by 0.9 percent. The
annual pace of CPI inflation slowed a tick to 3.5 percent, from
3.6 percent.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics also adopted new
weightings for the goods and services covered by the CPI to
reflect changes in spending habits.
Among the many changes, these give a greater weighting to
rents, eating out and consumer electronics while cutting those
for deposit and loan facilities, petrol and tobacco.
"The reweighted CPI has confirmed that inflation is well and
truly contained," said CommSec economist Savanth Sebastian.
"The reweighting could not have come at a more opportune
time, providing the RBA with a more up-to-date picture of the
inflation landscape, at a time when the downside risks to the
global economy remain elevated."
He noted that debt talks in Europe could still have an
impact on the RBA's thinking, though it seemed unlikely they
would prove so successful as to lessen risks to global growth.
