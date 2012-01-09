(Adds reaction, detail)

* Retail sales unchanged in Nov, vs forecasts +0.3 pct

* New homes sales also bounce 6.8 pct in Nov

* Market wagering on another rate cut next month

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australian retail sales were flat in November, disappointing hopes that lower interest rates would give a boost to demand and adding to the case for a further cut next month.

Monday's data showed retail sales were unchanged at A$20.9 billion ($21.2 billion), short of forecasts for a rise of 0.3 percent. It was the softest outcome in five months and came despite the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting rates early in November.

"It confirms spending was slow in the run-up to Christmas, though the anecdotal evidence suggests things did pick up during the sales," said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.

"It also shows there is no retail inflation at all to worry about, assuming that is confirmed by the consumer price numbers, it should allow the RBA to take out more insurance with an easing next month," he added.

The official consumer price report (CPI) is due out on Jan. 25 and is expected to show underlying inflation running around the middle of the central bank's target band of 2 to 3 percent.

The Australian dollar dipped only slightly on the retail numbers as the market had already priced in a further cut in rates given the damage the European debt crisis was doing to economic growth globally.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a 90 percent chance of a cut to 4.0 percent next month, and foreshadow a move to around 3.5 percent by mid-year.

Still, the easing in interest rates does seem to have had an immediate impact on the subdued housing market, with the Housing Industry Association reporting sales of new homes rose a strong 6.8 percent in November to the highest in five months.

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($307,800), a cut in rates of 50 basis points equals a saving of around A$1,200 a year, providing a large boost to incomes.

Wage growth continues to expand at a healthy clip and unemployment is relatively low at 5.3 percent, well below levels seen in the United States or most of Europe.

SEEKING SERVICES, OVER GOODS

Monday's retail data again showed weakness concentrated in the department store sector, a bricks and mortar business model badly hit by a huge shift to online spending.

Department store sales were down 4.0 percent in November compared to the same month last year. In contrast sales of food were up 5 percent, restaurants 3.5 percent and household goods by 2.0 percent.

Retailers including surfwear chain Billabong, electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi and outdoor gear chain Kathmandu Holdings were savaged by investors in the lead-up to Christmas after warnings on sales and profits.

The A$240 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with nearly 10 percent of all jobs.

But the retail industry is less important than it once was as booming mining sector takes over as the driver of economic growth. Spending habits have also changed with consumers shopping more online and favouring services over goods.

The RBA estimates the retail report now covers only around one third of total consumption, down from 40 percent in the 1980s.

The gap was evident in figures on gross domestic product (GDP) for the third quarter which showed household consumption growing far more strongly than suggested by the retail data.

"The retail sales survey has clearly understated the strength of overall consumption in the past year," said George Tharenous a senior economist at UBS.

"But today's data still paints a modest picture of the consumer and does not stand in the way of another RBA rate cut." (Editing by Lincoln Feast)