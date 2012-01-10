(Refiles to fix typo in bullets)

* Home building approvals bounce 8.4 pct in Nov

* Rate cuts seen supporting subdued housing sector

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Jan 10 Approvals to build new homes in Australia jumped sharply in November in a partial recovery from two months of steep falls, offering hope the struggling sector might have finally hit bottom now interest rates are falling.

Tuesday's data showed approvals to build new homes climbed 8.4 percent in November to 11,424, topping forecasts of a 7 percent gain. Approvals were still down almost 19 percent on the same month last year but could at least stabilise following rate cuts in both November and December.

"Overall, the rebound in approvals is a welcome relief, after a concerning sharp drop through 2011," said George Tharenou, a senior economist at UBS.

"Importantly, leading indicators have been suggesting for a while that approvals are close to a trough - and today's bounce finally provides some evidence of that."

The Australian dollar was little moved as the data were not strong enough to alter expectations of further policy easing given the damage the European debt crisis was doing to economic growth globally.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply a three-in-four chance the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut rates by a further 25 basis points to 4.0 percent when it next meets on Feb. 7.

"The full benefit of the recent rate cuts has yet to be fully enjoyed by the housing market - and another RBA cut in February would provide a further support," added Tharenou.

The home building industry has been struggling for well over a year, in contrast to the engineering sector which has been riding a truly epic boom in resource investment.

Australian demographic trends were consistent with an underlying new housing demand of 180,000 to 185,000 per annum, well ahead of new construction. Actual home construction looked to have been just 148,000 last year, the latest in a string of subdued years for building.

Still, the shortage of new homes has in turn helped limit the decline in house prices that followed the RBA's last tightening campaign, which took rates from 3 percent in late 2009 to 4.75 percent by November 2010.

"The demand-supply balance in the Australian housing market suggests limited risk of a US-style house price collapse," said Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"As a result, there is an excess demand for dwellings," he argued. "Low residential vacancy rates and above-average growth in dwelling rents are the visible signs of this imbalance."

With mortgage rates now falling and banks discounting aggressively to grab market share, the worst could be over for prices.

For an average mortgage of A$300,000 ($307,800), a cut in rates of 50 basis points equals a saving of around A$1,200 a year, a big boost to incomes while making homes more affordable.

Figures from property consultant RP Data-Rismark show home prices in Australia's major cities rose 0.1 percent in November, from the previous month, the first increase in 11 months.

Prices were down a moderate 3.7 percent for the entire year to November, and that was from a record high.

"As Australia's most interest rate sensitive sector, the housing market will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the RBA's munificence," said Rismark's director, Christopher Joye. "We expect to see house prices rising again in 2012." (Reporting by Wayne Cole)