* Underlying inflation looked tame in last quarter
* Subdued employment growth lessens threat from wages
* Adds to case for a further rate cut in Feb
SYDNEY, Jan 16
Australian consumer inflation suggested price pressures remained
well contained last quarter, offering scope for another cut in
interest rates as early as February as insurance against global
risks.
Other data out on Monday showed job advertisements continued
to drift lower last month, likely heralding a tick-up in
unemployment and little inflationary danger from wages.
Slower inflation has already allowed the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) to trim its cash rate by half a percentage point
to 4.25 percent, in part as insurance against the headwinds
coming out of Europe.
With the debt crisis in Europe showing no signs of abating,
many analysts expect a further cut to 4.0 percent at the RBA's
next policy meeting on Feb. 7.
"Inflation tumbled over the course of 2011, paving the way
for the RBA to shift monetary policy back to a neutral setting,"
said Annette Beacher, TD Securities' head of Asia Pacific
research.
"As we anticipate many more months of global financial
market ructions due to the unravelling European debt crisis, as
well as underlying inflation dipping beneath the bottom of the
RBA's target band, we expect a cut to 4 percent in February."
Indeed, she sees rates reaching 3.5 percent by the middle of
the year. Interbank rate futures <0#YIB:> imply a three-in-four
chance of a cut next month and rates of 3.37 percent by June.
Crucially, the TD Securities-Melbourne Institute measure of
underlying inflation rose 0.3 percent in December to keep the
annual pace at a tame 2.2 percent, near the floor of the RBA's
long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.
If that outcome is mirrored by the official measures of
fourth-quarter underlying inflation due on Jan. 25, it would add
greatly to the case for another cut in coming weeks.
Underlying inflation surprised by slowing to just under 2.5
percent in the third quarter of last year, restrained by a high
Australian dollar, a cautious consumer and discounting from
retailers.
Neither did there seem to be much of an inflationary pulse
from the labour market with unemployment edging up to 5.3
percent late last year.
ANZ SEES JOBLESS RATE RISING
Figures from the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
out on Monday showed job advertisements in newspapers
and on the Internet dipped 0.9 percent in December, likely
pointing to only modest growth in employment ahead.
The official jobs report for December, due on Thursday, is
expected to show the jobless rate holding at 5.3 percent.
Analysts generally expect a modest rise in employment of 10,000
jobs, after a surprise drop of 6,300 in November.
ANZ expects the jobless rate to climb to 5.5 percent by the
middle of the year.
"A further modest rise in the unemployment rate, together
with continued heightened global risks, should keep domestic
inflationary pressures relatively benign for now," said ANZ's
head of Australian economics, Katie Dean.
"This will provide the RBA with further scope to provide
another modest easing of monetary policy."
The initial cut in rates already seems to have provided a
lift to the subdued Australian housing market. The number of
home loans taken out in November rose 1.4 percent to the highest
since December 2009, government data showed on Monday.
That was the eighth straight monthly gain and anecdotal
evidence suggests banks saw more demand in December.
