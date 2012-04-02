* Inflation pressures tame by one private measure
* Housing sector takes another knock as approvals slide
* RBA still expected to hold rates this week, might ease in
May
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 2 A private gauge of Australian
consumer inflation slowed to a two-year trough in March while
approvals to build new homes hit their lowest in almost three
years, suggesting scope for a cut in interest rates in coming
months if not this week.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its April policy
meeting on Tuesday and while economists doubt it will cut the
4.25 percent cash rate this time, many do expect an easing to
4.0 percent come May.
"We cannot identify clear triggers for the RBA to recommend
a rate cut tomorrow, as lower inflation, lingering global risks
and contractionary fiscal policy are slow burn issues, not
smoking guns," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia Pacific
research at TD.
But she added: "We still lean towards two 25 basis-point
rate cuts in the coming months, for a target of 3.75 percent."
Financial markets largely agree, with interbank futures
<.YIB:> implying only a 30 percent probability of an easing this
week, rising to almost 100 percent by May.
Such a move would be a relief for the Labor government which
is slumping in the polls but still set to deliver a tough budget
on May 8, a week after the central bank's May policy meeting.
Slower inflation allowed the RBA to trim its cash rate by
half a percentage point over November and December, and another
tame reading for the official measures of quarterly inflation
due later this month could well open the door to a move.
The prospects of a such benign outcome seemed to improve
after Monday's data. A gauge of consumer prices compiled by TD
Securities and the Melbourne Institute rose by only 1.8 percent
in the year to March. That was down from 2.0 percent the month
before and below the RBA's long-term target of 2 to 3 percent.
The survey's measure of underlying inflation also slowed to
an annual pace of 1.9 percent.
The government's measure of consumer prices (CPI) for the
first quarter is due on April 25. TD's Beacher said the gauge
suggested consumer price inflation could brake sharply to 2.2
percent, from 3.2 percent in the last quarter of 2011.
Crucially, a key measure of underlying inflation was also
seen slowing to an annual 2.3 percent, from 2.6 percent.
PAIN IN PARTS
While Australia's mining sector has been booming on the back
of red-hot demand from China and India, other parts of the
economy have not been faring so well.
A high local dollar and a cost-conscious consumer have been
especially trying for the manufacturing, tourism and retail
industries, while housing has been hit by an aversion to debt.
Government data out on Monday showed approvals to build new
homes slumped 7.8 percent in February to their lowest in almost
three years. All the fall came in Australia's most populous
state of New South Wales.
The RBA itself has sounded content with the economy's
trajectory overall, in part because it remains confident Beijing
can engineer a soft landing for its economy. Data out over the
weekend showed China's official measure of manufacturing enjoyed
a surprise jump in March as new orders surged.
Yet RBA officials have said there would be room for an
easing should unemployment rise significantly from the current
healthy level of 5.2 percent.
"Parts of this economy are very weak, including bank
lending, but the aggregate is nearer trend," said Peter Jolly,
head of research at National Australia Bank.
"A bit of weakness in unemployment or inflation ahead will
help make the case for a cut - the Q1 inflation data being in
late April makes a rate cut in May a more probable outcome."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)