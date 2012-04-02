* Inflation pressures tame by one private measure

* Housing sector takes another knock as approvals slide

* RBA still expected to hold rates this week, might ease in May (Adds housing data, analyst reaction)

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, April 2 A private gauge of Australian consumer inflation slowed to a two-year trough in March while approvals to build new homes hit their lowest in almost three years, suggesting scope for a cut in interest rates in coming months if not this week.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its April policy meeting on Tuesday and while economists doubt it will cut the 4.25 percent cash rate this time, many do expect an easing to 4.0 percent come May.

"We cannot identify clear triggers for the RBA to recommend a rate cut tomorrow, as lower inflation, lingering global risks and contractionary fiscal policy are slow burn issues, not smoking guns," said Annette Beacher, head of Asia Pacific research at TD.

But she added: "We still lean towards two 25 basis-point rate cuts in the coming months, for a target of 3.75 percent."

Financial markets largely agree, with interbank futures <.YIB:> implying only a 30 percent probability of an easing this week, rising to almost 100 percent by May.

Such a move would be a relief for the Labor government which is slumping in the polls but still set to deliver a tough budget on May 8, a week after the central bank's May policy meeting.

Slower inflation allowed the RBA to trim its cash rate by half a percentage point over November and December, and another tame reading for the official measures of quarterly inflation due later this month could well open the door to a move.

The prospects of a such benign outcome seemed to improve after Monday's data. A gauge of consumer prices compiled by TD Securities and the Melbourne Institute rose by only 1.8 percent in the year to March. That was down from 2.0 percent the month before and below the RBA's long-term target of 2 to 3 percent.

The survey's measure of underlying inflation also slowed to an annual pace of 1.9 percent.

The government's measure of consumer prices (CPI) for the first quarter is due on April 25. TD's Beacher said the gauge suggested consumer price inflation could brake sharply to 2.2 percent, from 3.2 percent in the last quarter of 2011.

Crucially, a key measure of underlying inflation was also seen slowing to an annual 2.3 percent, from 2.6 percent.

PAIN IN PARTS

While Australia's mining sector has been booming on the back of red-hot demand from China and India, other parts of the economy have not been faring so well.

A high local dollar and a cost-conscious consumer have been especially trying for the manufacturing, tourism and retail industries, while housing has been hit by an aversion to debt.

Government data out on Monday showed approvals to build new homes slumped 7.8 percent in February to their lowest in almost three years. All the fall came in Australia's most populous state of New South Wales.

The RBA itself has sounded content with the economy's trajectory overall, in part because it remains confident Beijing can engineer a soft landing for its economy. Data out over the weekend showed China's official measure of manufacturing enjoyed a surprise jump in March as new orders surged.

Yet RBA officials have said there would be room for an easing should unemployment rise significantly from the current healthy level of 5.2 percent.

"Parts of this economy are very weak, including bank lending, but the aggregate is nearer trend," said Peter Jolly, head of research at National Australia Bank.

"A bit of weakness in unemployment or inflation ahead will help make the case for a cut - the Q1 inflation data being in late April makes a rate cut in May a more probable outcome." (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)