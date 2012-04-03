(Adds analyst, market reaction)
* Retail sales up 0.2 pct mth/mth in Feb, short of forecasts
* Reserve Bank seen on hold at monthly policy meeting
* Market bets on a rate cut in May
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, April 3 Australian retail sales grew at
a snail's pace in February as consumers spent less on clothing,
household goods and eating out, a long-running trend that will
only add to industry calls for another cut in interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its April policy
meeting on Tuesday and while economists doubt it will cut the
4.25 percent cash rate this time, many do expect an easing to
4.0 percent come May.
"The figures show sales are just dribbling along, as they
have been for six months now, so there's no big surprise there,"
said Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie.
"Going by the RBA's public statements, they don't see any
urgency to ease right now, but we do see a greater probability
of a move in May after the inflation numbers are out."
Key data on inflation for the first quarter are due on April
24 and are generally expected to show price pressures remain
well contained, offering scope for an easing in early May.
The market seems to agree, with interbank futures <0#YIB:>
implying only a 30 percent probability of an easing this week,
but rising to almost 100 percent by May.
Such a move would be a relief for the Labor government which
is slumping in the polls but still set to deliver a tough budget
on May 8, a week after the central bank's May policy meeting.
Indeed, the aggressive fiscal tightening needed to get the
budget back into surplus in 2012/13 as promised is sure to be a
drag on economic growth and another argument for easier monetary
policy.
While Australia's mining sector is booming on the back of
red-hot demand from China and India, a high local dollar has
been hurting sectors like manufacturing, tourism and retail.
Tuesday's figures from the government showed retail sales
rose a miserly 0.2 percent in February to A$21 billion, short of
already modest forecasts for a 0.3 percent increase.
Sales values were up 2.6 percent on February last year, a
long way from the growth pulse of 5 to 6 percent retailers
enjoyed for much of the last decade.
SPENDING HABITS CHANGE
The A$240 billion retail sector still accounts for 18
percent of Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer
after the health industry, with 10.6 percent of all jobs.
But it is less important than it once was and the RBA
estimates the retail data now covers only around a third of
total consumption, down from 40 percent in the 1980s.
Instead Australians have been spending more on services,
from education to health care, while taking advantage of a
strong currency to go abroad in record numbers.
There has also been a big shift to internet shopping, which
is not entirely covered by the retail sales data. Figures from
National Australia Bank show online sales picked up smartly in
February thanks in part to a splurge of gift buying for
Valentine's Day.
The bank's index of online sales rose 5.8 percent in
February to 168.1, putting it 26.4 percent above the same month
last year. In all, online sales were valued at A$10.9 billion
($11.3 billion) for the year to February.
That equals around 5 percent of overall retail spending and
is growing far faster than sales in traditional bricks and
mortar stores. But many major Australian retailers have been
slow to embrace online merchandising, in part for fear of
cannibalising store sales.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Richard Pullin)