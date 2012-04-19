CANBERRA, April 19 Australia's government is determined to deliver a budget surplus this year, which will give the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) room to cut interest rates, Prime Minister Julia Gillard will say in a speech on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has already acknowledged there would be room for a cut at its next meeting on May 1, provided the outlook for inflation remains benign.

Key official figures on inflation are due next week and are expected to show price pressures were well contained last quarter, so clearing the way for an easing in policy.

Gillard will tell a business audience later on Thursday that the government's targeted budget surplus is an economic tool, rather than a political target, and will provide room for monetary policy.

"We can give the Reserve Bank room to move on monetary policy if it chooses to, knowing that an interest rate reduction is good for families and business," according to notes from Gillard's speech.

The Labor government is set to announce a tough budget on May 8, aiming to return to surplus years before most other developed nations, and a cut in interest rates would help the government improve its dwindling support among voters.

Industries outside the booming mining sector have been calling for a cut in rates to help offset the pressure of a high Australian dollar and to support consumer spending.

Australia's 4.25 percent cash rate is much lower than the 6.75 percent when the Labour party won the government in 2007, but it's well above the near-zero levels in Europe and the United States.

"There is plenty of room for the RBA to move further if need be, and to all those calling for rate cuts, you should also be calling for a surplus - not opposing one," Gillard said.

Some observers have criticised the government's push for a surplus as unnecessarily aggressive given the two-speed economy at home and much uncertainty abroad. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Michael Perry)