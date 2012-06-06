(Adds market, analyst reaction)
* Q1 GDP up 1.3 pct q/q, far above forecasts of 0.5 pct
* Household spending and business investment drive growth
* Market pares expectations on speed and extent of rate cuts
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 6 Australia's economy grew a
surprisingly strong 1.3 percent last quarter as spending by
households and businesses far outpaced expectations, boosting
the local dollar and perhaps lessening the urgency for further
aggressive cuts in interest rates.
The quarterly rise in gross domestic product (GDP) was more
than double the 0.5 percent increase forecast. Growth was also a
robust 4.3 percent higher compared to the first quarter of 2011.
The Australian dollar jumped half a cent on the
upbeat data to $0.9829. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> slid as the
market scaled back expectations for how far and how fast
interest rates would be cut from here.
Only the day before, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) had
cut rates for a second month running, in part because domestic
growth has disappointed while the global outlook turned ever
darker.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Paul Tait)