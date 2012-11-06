(Adds market reaction, detail)

* RBA holds rates at 3.25 pct, but leaves door open to easing

* A$ jumps as many had looked for a cut this week

* Market pares expectations for speed and scale of further action

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Nov 6 Australia's central bank skipped a chance to ease and held rates at 3.25 percent on Tuesday citing higher inflation at home and an improved global background, though it still left the door open for more stimulus if needed.

The Australian dollar jumped half a cent as the market had been divided on whether the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would choose to reinforce the impact of its October easing with a cut to 3 percent. In the end, it chose to pause.

"At today's meeting, with prices data slightly higher than expected and recent information on the world economy slightly more positive, the Board judged that the stance of monetary policy was appropriate for the time being," RBA Governor Glenn Stevens said after the bank's monthly policy meeting.

Analysts saw the use of "for the time being" as a sign the bank still had an easing bias and might yet chose to move in December depending on incoming data.

A majority of economists polled by Reuters had expected a cut this week, but markets had been less sure, pricing in around a 50-50 chance <0#YIB:> of a move.

Leaning against a cut was a surprisingly high reading for underlying inflation in the third quarter, which picked up to an annual 2.5 percent to be back in the middle of the RBA's long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

The global outlook has also become a shade less gloomy, with data pointing to some stabilisation in China and steady, if slow, improvement in the United States.

The RBA has already eased by 150 basis points in the past year but Australian rates remain high relative to most of its rich-world peers. With rates near zero in the United States, Japan and UK, those countries have had to take ever more exotic stimulus measures by buying massive amounts of government debt.

The RBA has been taking insurance against a global slowdown, a softer labour market, a punishingly high currency and lower prices for Australia's key commodity exports.

The pullback in export earnings has led miners to rein back on their more ambitious spending plans such that the RBA now believes the boom in resource investment will peak earlier than previously expected, around the middle of next year.

So policymakers are trying to stimulate other sectors of the economy, and particularly home building, to make up for the pullback in mining spending when that eventually comes.

