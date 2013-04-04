SYDNEY, April 4 Australian retail sales surged 1.3 percent in February, far above expectations and the biggest rise since late 2009, the clearest sign yet that consumer demand is responding to lower interest rates. Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics also showed approvals to build new homes climbed a stronger-than-expected 3.1 percent in Feb, adding to the upbeat news and sending the local dollar up almost half a U.S. cent. ************************************************************ KEY POINTS: * Feb retail sales +1.3 pct mth/mth, s/adj (poll +0.3 pct) * Jan retail sales revised to +1.2 pct from +0.9 pct * Feb building approvals +3.1 pct m/m, s/adj (poll +2.4 pct) * Feb private house approvals +0.5 pct m/m For tables see COMMENTARY: MATTHEW JOHNSON, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, UBS "Traditionally, the building sector has led the economy. It's encouraging to see the prior strength in building approvals feeding through to retail sales. What we have seen today in these two reports is a pretty normal response to rate cuts... "The RBA will be pretty happy that the economy is responding normally to cuts delivered. They have cut by 175 basis points. There is nothing to worry about there. They expect mining is going to drop back a bit and that will make space for non-mining and that is what we are seeing today. It supports the view that the RBA will be on hold for the rest of the year, which is the view we have." MICHAEL WORKMAN, SENIOR ECONOMIST, COMMONWEALTH BANK OF AUSTRALIA "A rise in retail sales of 2.5 percent in two months is quite extraordinary in the Australian context, given that data has been weak in past two years. "We didn't think that (the RBA) were going to cut rates for the rest of this year anyway, so they're still going to be on hold. The market pricing has a 60-75 percent chance of a rate cut this year so that's probably going to be scaled back on the data. "On the approvals side for certain, it looks like the effects of rates cuts are filtering through ... and it finally looks like it's impacting retail sales as well." STEPHEN WALTERS, CHIEF ECONOMIST, JPMORGAN "Clearly very strong, very surprising. We thought there was going to be something of a pullback in February because the January numbers were inflated by the back to school kids payments that went out from the government. We thought February would be a bit weaker. Clearly not only a strong number of 1.3 percent, but every category of spending went up by at least 1 percent on the month. "Near-term chances of a rate cut are very slim. I think the Reserve Bank has been looking for a few things -- one of them has been whether the household sector has been recovering and on this evidence they clearly are. The other is the transition away from mining investment to investment lifting somewhere else like manufacturing, tourism, transport and so on. I think there's still question marks about that one but certainly on the household sector the evidence is starting to accumulate that the household sector is looking in pretty good shape." MARKET REACTION: The Australian dollar climbed as high as $1.0495 on the strong data, from $1.0457. Interbank futures <0#YIB:> dipped as the market further lengthened the odds of a cut in interest rates this year. LINKS: The Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site is: www.abs.gov.au For all Australian news and data, 3000 Xtra users can click on. BACKGROUND: * The A$260 billion retail sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia's GDP and is the second-biggest employer after the health industry, with 10 percent of all jobs. * After a very subdued end to 2012, sales enjoyed a surprisingly upbeat January and anecdotes suggest demand has improved somewhat in the last couple of months. * A range of factors are seen supporting consumption including lower mortgage rates, widespread discounting, solid wage growth and a recovery in household wealth. * But demand for credit is very restrained and Australians remain keen on saving more. there has also been a change in spending habits toward services, from education to healthcare to overseas travel. * Building approvals have been slowly increasing helped by lower mortgage rates, though the pace of growth is pedestrian compared to past housing recoveries. * The RBA would very much like to see a substantial rebound in home building to help offset a cooling in mining investment expected over coming months. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)