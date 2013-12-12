* Employment rises 21,000 in November, double the forecast
* Jobless rate still ticks up to 5.8 pct, highest in 3
months
* More hiring welcome news after GM decision to exit
Australia
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Dec 12 Australian employment beat
expectations with the biggest increase in seven months in
November, helping soften the blow of planned job losses in the
country's ailing car industry.
Data on Thursday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed 21,000 net new jobs were created in November, more than
twice the market forecast. Yet it was still not enough to stop
the unemployment rate from ticking up to 5.8 percent as more
people entered the labour force.
The jobless rate is still expected to rise gradually given
the economy grew only 2.3 percent in the year to September, well
short of the 3.25 to 3.5 percent pace considered "normal".
The data comes just a day after the local unit of General
Motors Co said it would stop making vehicles by the end
of 2017, with the direct loss of 2,900 jobs and likely more in
supporting industries.
The decision was a major blow to sentiment as Ford Motor Co
had already announced plans to close its operations by
2016, which would leave Toyota Motor Corp as the lone
automaker in Australia. Around 45,000 people work in the
automotive industry, split between 17,000 employed directly by
carmakers and the rest in the supply chain.
It was also a headache for the newly elected Liberal
National Government of Tony Abbott, which had scrambled to try
to keep the U.S. automaker in the country but eventually balked
at the scale of subsidies it would require.
Various governments have for years poured billions of tax
payer dollars into the industry until Abbott finally ran out of
patience and demanded GM stand on its own feet.
The Australian Industry Group, the main lobby association,
was quick to call on the government for action.
"With the right policy settings and industry attitude,
Holden's workforce can move into new areas where their skills
can contribute to growing manufacturing and innovative
capabilities and we can develop new sources of industrial
strength," said Ai Group chief executive, Innes Willox.
SIGNS OF LIFE
GM's decision was taken as symptomatic of the entire
manufacturing industry, which has been shoved into a competitive
vice by a high local dollar.
Yet a major survey of manufacturing released on Thursday
reported a significant improvement in conditions in the three
months to December.
The long running survey from the Australian Chamber of
Commerce and Industry & Westpac Banking Corporation found firms
reported a sharp rise in both output and new orders.
"Australian manufacturers clearly anticipate a further
improvement in conditions in early 2014 driven by domestic
demand," said Elliot Clarke, an economist at Westpac.
"On employment, manufacturers look to have put an end to the
job shedding that has been a key finding of this survey over the
past two years."
Some manufacturing sectors still manage to thrive despite
the high currency. Scientific instruments, largely medical,
pharmaceuticals, machinery, chemicals, paper products and
fertilisers have all enjoyed healthy export growth in recent
years.
In truth, Australian manufacturing has been in relative
decline for the past two decades, and through long periods when
the local dollar was much lower than it is now.
Manufacturing's share of the country's A$1.5 trillion in
annual gross domestic product has halved since the early 1990s
to stand at 6.6 percent. In the same period, output from iron
ore mining has expanded by nine times to account for 4.2 percent
of GDP.
Manufacturers employ less than 8 percent of Australia's 11.7
million strong labour force, well behind sectors such as
construction, retailing and healthcare.
Mining has been another source of jobs strength, though
that is set to wane in coming years as the labour-intensive
phase of the boom in resource investment transitions to the
production phase. It takes a lot more workers to build an iron
ore mine or liquefied natural gas plant than it takes to run one
- up to 20 times more.
Policymakers are hoping a revival in home and commercial
construction will absorb some of these displaced workers. There
is evidence that housing at least is on the mend, with approvals
to build new homes up almost a quarter in the year to October.