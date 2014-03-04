* RBA keeps rates at 2.5 percent for 7th month, sees stable
outlook
* Pick up in housing, consumption and exports balance mining
slowdown
* GDP data due Wednesday expected to show economy growing at
2.6 pct
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 4 Australia's central bank kept
rates at record lows on Tuesday and said the outlook was for
more of the same, citing signs past cuts were working to boost
housing and consumption.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) acknowledged that the
transition away from mining investment was proving difficult and
unemployment had further yet to rise. But it also saw reason for
optimism.
"Recent information suggests slightly firmer consumer demand
and foreshadows a solid expansion in housing construction," RBA
Governor Glenn Stevens said in a brief statement after the
bank's March policy meeting.
"Some indicators of business conditions and confidence have
shown improvement and exports are rising." he added. "Over time,
growth is expected to strengthen, helped by continued low
interest rates and the lower exchange rate."
The decision comes a day before the resource-rich country is
expected to report economic growth remained subpar last quarter,
though that would still extend a remarkable run of 22 years
without recession.
The central bank was considered almost certain to hold rates
at 2.5 percent, where they have been since a cut last August.
Just a month ago the bank all but closed the door on further
easing saying evidence of a pick-up in housing, consumption and
inflation argued for a period of steady policy.
A Reuters poll of 19 economists had found all expected a
steady outcome, but were divided on the direction of the next
move with five tipping a cut and 13 looking for a hike.
The market reaction was thus muted, though the local dollar
fell slightly to $0.8920 when Stevens noted that it was
still high by historical standards.
The futures market <0#YIB:> implies only around a
one-in-four chance of a further easing, largely on concerns a
slowdown in mining investment will leave a hole in growth over
the next year or so that will be hard to fill.
COUNTING ON HOUSING, EXPORTS
There was more evidence of the stimulatory effect of low
rates on Tuesday as data showed approvals to build new homes
surged 6.8 percent in January to their highest in over a decade.
Approvals were up almost 35 percent on the same period last
year and will surely lead to a solid expansion in construction.
That's important as historically a typical upswing in home
building can add a couple of percentage points to growth.
Matthew Hassan, an economist at Westpac, noted approvals
were running at an annual pace of 210,000, the second highest on
record and well above estimates of underlying demand of around
172,000 a year.
"So new construction will finally start to redress the
chronic shortfall of housing stock that has emerged over the
last decade," he said. "New dwelling investment may be set for
strong double-digit annual growth in 2014."
Figures for gross domestic product (GDP) are due out on
Wednesday which is expected to show the economy expanded by 0.7
percent in the fourth quarter of last year, compared to the
previous quarter.
Growth for the year is seen picking up to 2.6 percent, from
2.3 percent, thanks chiefly to strength in exports as the
mountain of money spent on mines boosts production.
The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates the country
ran its first trade surplus in almost two years last quarter,
while net exports added 0.6 percentage points to growth.
A lot of this output is headed for China, which has a
seemingly inexhaustible appetite for resources. Goods exports to
China hit a record A$27.2 billion in the fourth quarter of last
year, an increase of 45 percent on the same period in 2012.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)