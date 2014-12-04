* Retail sales +0.4 pct in Oct, with Sept best two months all year

* Trade deficit shrinks by more than expected to A$1.3 bln

* Better data a relief after disappointing growth news

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, Dec 4 Australian shoppers kept spending in October to help retail sales notch up the best two-month performance this year, a hopeful sign consumers were weathering a slowing economy and falling incomes.

Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics also showed the country's trade deficit shrank by more than expected in October thanks to a bounce in exports. Shipments to China surged 27 percent in original terms compared to September even as prices for Australia's resources took a beating.

The upbeat news came as a relief after figures out on Wednesday showed the economy grew just 0.3 percent in the third quarter, less than half the pace analysts expected and the smallest increase since early 2013.

Retail sales rose 0.4 percent in October, handily outpacing forecasts for a flat outcome, while September was revised up even further to show a jump of 1.3 percent.

The gains were also broad-based with household goods, clothing and department store sales up between 1.1 and 2.0 percent in October. Brisk activity in the housing market seemed to be feeding through to demand for household goods with sales up almost 6 percent over September and October combined.

While a rush for Apple's new smartphone had helped boost sales in September, there was surprisingly no payback in October. As a result, sales of electronic goods jumped 11 percent over the two months for the biggest gain since 2002.

The resilience of discretionary demand suggested rising household wealth was giving consumers the wherewithal to keep spending in the face of sluggish wage growth.

Nevertheless, financial markets continued to wager that the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would have to cut interest rates from an already record low of 2.5 percent.

Recent steep falls in prices for some of Australia's major commodities and a still stubbornly high local currency, has led investors to almost fully price in an easing to 2.25 percent by August next year <0#YIB:>.

Yet Thursday's numbers showed Australia's trade position was far from disastrous. The country's trade deficit narrowed to A$1.32 billion ($1.1 billion) in October, from A$2.23 billion the month before and well under forecasts of A$1.9 billion.

Exports rose 1.5 percent in the month led by metals and coal, while imports fell by 1.7 percent due mainly to drops in oil and motor vehicles. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)