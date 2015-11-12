* Employment +58,600 in Oct vs forecasts +15,000 * Unemployment drops to 5.9 pct vs 6.2 pct expected * Aussie dlr jumps as market scales back wagers on rate cut (Adds detail on services) By Wayne Cole SYDNEY, Nov 12 Australian jobs boasted the biggest gain in three-and-a-half years last month while the unemployment rate dropped to a five-month low, a rousing report that lengthened the odds on a cut in interest rates and sent the local dollar flying. Thursday's data offered evidence that record low rates and a weak currency were lifting the labour-intensive service sectors of the economy out of the hole left by a mining slump. The annual pace of employment growth even surpassed that of the United States, where recent payrolls strength had all but assured a hike in interest rates next month. The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains a world away from tightening but the prospects of a further cut looked to have diminished greatly on Thursday. "It's across the board, unequivocally, a strong number," said JPMorgan's chief economist, Stephen Walters. "Jobs are being lost in mining but we're getting other jobs in areas like retailing and transport and tourism. "Near term, it kills off any chance of the RBA cutting interest rates, but you can't rule it out next year." Investors seemed to agree, virtually pricing out the chance of a cut in the 2 percent cash rate in December. The market <0#YIB:> probability of a move in February dropped to around 28 percent, from 56 percent before the data. The Aussie dollar jumped three-quarters of a U.S. cent to $0.7143 after the Australian Bureau of Statistics reported 58,600 net new jobs were created in October, almost four times market forecasts. The breakdown was upbeat with 40,000 new full-time positions while the jobless rate dropped unexpectedly to 5.9 percent, from 6.2 percent. The annual pace of employment growth accelerated to 2.7 percent, compared to 2.0 percent for America's much vaunted job-creating machine. Likewise, growth in hours worked climbed to a seven-year high in a sign the economy was speeding up after a sluggish start to the year. Gross domestic product grew just 2.0 percent in the second quarter, from a year earlier, well below the 3 percent to 3.25 percent that used to be considered "normal". Analysts cautioned that the jobs data were volatile and have had measurement problems in the past, but noted other indicators of labour demand had been improving for some months. "That's also what our clients have been telling us," said Michael Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank. "It's a pretty darned good outcome for the RBA since they can be reassured that unemployment isn't heading higher while also being able to keep an easing bias because inflation remains so subdued." An extensive survey of businesses from National Australia Bank out this week showed hiring intentions at their highest since 2011, with services the star performer. Tourism has been a major winner not only from a steep decline in the local dollar in recent years, but also the expansion of the middle class across Asia. Almost 22 percent more Chinese tourists arrived in September than a year earlier, bringing the total for the year to almost a million. Arrivals from India were up 15 percent, followed by Malaysia at 10 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)