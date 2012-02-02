(Adds analyst reaction, detail)
* Dec trade surplus widens to A$1.7 bln, record total for
year
* Overshadows 1 pct drop in approvals to build homes
* A$ hits 5-mth high, RBA still expected to cut rates next
week
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 2 Australia's trade surplus
rebounded to the highest in three months in December as the
resource-rich country exported more gold and coal, setting the
seal on a record year of earnings that is funding a boom in
mining investment.
Thursday's data showed a surplus on goods and services of
A$1.71 billion ($1.83 billion) in December, up from A$1.34
billion the month before and above forecasts of A$1.2 billion.
The surplus for 2011 as a whole hit A$19.3 billion, an
increase of 27 percent on 2010 and the highest on record.
"It's like a river of liquid gold flowing into the country's
coffers," said John Peters, a senior economist at Commonwealth
Bank of Australia.
"It's great news for economic growth and the current
account, and highlights Australia's attractions as a triple-A
destination for capital."
The upbeat news on trade offset disappointing data showing a
drop of 1 percent in approvals to build new homes, and helped
propel the local dollar to five-month highs above $1.0750
.
Imports rose 1 percent in December, mainly due to cars and
fuel, while exports were up 2.2 percent thanks to a jump in gold
shipments and higher coal earnings.
Much of Australia's good fortune rests on the relentless
rise of Chinese demand for commodities. Exports to China climbed
24 percent to A$72 billion in 2011, from 2010, taking it further
ahead of Japan, South Korea and India as Australia's biggest
customer.
While Beijing has been cooling its economy to fight
inflation, it was encouraging that a key report on manufacturing
for January beat expectations this week, calming concerns about
a hard landing.
Worries about global growth were a major reason the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates by a quarter point in
both November and December, and why most analysts suspect it
will ease further at its next policy meeting on Feb. 7.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply around a two-in-three chance
of a cut to 4.0 percent next week and rates of 3.5 percent by
mid-year.
INVESTMENT BINGE
Australia's resource sector is spending heavily to meet
demand from the industrialsing billion in China and India.
Government data show resource companies expect to spend a
record A$87 billion in the year to June, an increase of 85
percent on 2010/11. There are around A$232 billion of projects
at an advanced stage of development, about half of which is in
liquefied natural gas.
Earlier on Wednesday, BHP Billiton approved $917
million in spending for construction of a 100 million
tonne-per-year harbour facility for its Western Australia
operations.
One drawback for the trade account is that many of these
projects need heavy equipment that can only be sourced offshore,
thus adding to the nation's imports. A high local dollar is
helping lessen the bill, but capital goods imports will still
eat into the trade surplus for some time to come.
Eventually, however, all this spending should greatly boost
export volumes of iron ore, coal and LNG, where the country is
on course to be the world's largest exporter of the gas by 2017.
And while prices for key commodity exports like iron ore and
coal have eased, they still remain high by historical standards.
The RBA's own measure of Australian commodity prices remains
more than three times the average of the entire 1990's. Spot
iron ore prices have stabilised around $140 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI in the past two months, still far above the cost
of production enjoyed by Australia's major miners.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)