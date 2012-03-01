(Adds analyst, market reaction)
* Capital expenditure -0.3 pct in Q4, but Q3 revised up to
+14.6
* Spending plans for 2011/12 and 2012/13 very strong on
mining
* Investment bonanza supports RBA case for steady interest
rates
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, March 1 Australian business
investment dipped slightly last quarter from record highs as
firms eased back on buying equipment, but stratospheric spending
plans showed the country's mining boom was set to fuel economic
growth for years to come.
There was also promising news from Australia's major trading
partner China, with data showing manufacturing activity and
export orders on the rise in February.
The data lifted the Australian dollar to $1.0755
and helped explain why the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
remains doggedly upbeat on the economic outlook despite softness
in some sectors like manufacturing and retail.
"The data on spending plans for this year and next year are
pointing to ongoing very strong growth, and this is a very solid
underpinning of the Australian economic story," said Michael
Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"It's one of the reasons why the RBA has taken the return to
stability in Europe and on financial markets to sit on the
sidelines," he added. "That's where I think they'll be quite
happy to stay."
The RBA has repeatedly stated that rates of 4.25 percent are
appropriate for the moment given the outlook for trend economic
growth and contained inflation.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> imply less than a one-in-five
chance of a cut in rates in March, and are not fully priced for
a move to 4.0 percent until June.
That is a marked contrast with the aggressive easing being
pursued in many other rich nations.
The European Central Bank on Wednesday pumped another 530
billion euros into the European banking system, bringing the
total lent in the last few months near to Australia's entire
annual GDP of A$1.3 trillion ($1.4 trillion).
Thursday's data from the government showed just why the RBA
is so upbeat on the outlook. Planned business investment for
2011/12 was revised up to A$164 billion, while a very early
estimate for 2012/13 was an even higher A$172 billion.
Going by history, the latter estimate could well see actual
spending top A$200 billion, a staggering 15 percent of GDP, as
investment estimates are usually revised higher.
RESOURCE BONANZA
Overall, business investment for the fourth quarter slipped
0.3 percent to an inflation adjusted A$37.9 billion. However,
spending in the previous quarter was revised up to show a record
increase of 14.6 percent from an already high 12.3 percent.
Spending in the fourth quarter was up 30 percent on the same
period in 2010, with mining investment up no less than 78
percent. Miners and energy groups are ramping up output to meet
future demand from the industrialisation and urbanisation of
billions of people in China and India.
Still, investment in massive resource projects tends to be
lumpy which can lead to big swings quarter to quarter. As a
result spending on plant and machinery slipped 2.1 percent in
the fourth quarter, suggesting some downside risk to gross
domestic product (GDP) growth in that quarter.
"It means economic growth in Q4 could be subdued," said
Brian Redican, a senior economist at Macquarie. "But that should
only be a temporary hiccup."
"Crucially, the forward estimates for spending clearly
maintain this rapid momentum, which will make the Reserve Bank
very happy. That is just what they want to see and makes it
unlikely they will ease anytime soon."
Projects planned or underway amount to nearly A$500 billion,
with A$180 billion alone in the liquefied natural gas sector.
Mining investment is already up around 5 to 6 percent of
GDP, from a long-run average of just 1.75 percent, and the RBA
expects it to rise another percentage point or two in the next
couple of years.
This splurge has helped more than offset weakness in home
building, which is struggling with affordability and red tape.
Figures from the government on Thursday showed approvals to
build new homes rising a modest 0.9 percent in January.
($1 = 0.9255 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Michael Perry)