* Home building approvals unexpectedly firm for 2nd month

* Business borrowing highest in over 3 years

* RBA seen on hold next week, barring European disaster

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, July 31 Approvals to build new homes in Australia were surprisingly strong in June as the multi-unit sector continued to revive, a welcome sign of coming activity in what had been one of the softest areas of the economy.

Tuesday's figures from the government showed approvals to build new homes dipped only 2.5 percent in June. Analysts had expected a fall of around 14.2 percent as payback for June's record increase of 27.0 percent.

The multi-unit sector again impressed with a drop of just 4.9 percent in June, a minor pullback given May's huge 59.5 percent rise. That left approvals for new apartments and the like, up almost 50 percent on June last year.

Combined, the two months of solid approvals bodes well for a pick up in construction which has been badly hit by consumer caution on borrowing.

Other data out Tuesday showed household demand for loans remained subdued in June with total private credit and mortgage credit both growing by a modest 0.3 percent.

Annual growth in mortgage credit slowed to 5.1 percent, the lowest reading since the series began in 1977 and a long way from the double-digit pace common in the 2000's.

Cuts in interest rates in May and June should support mortgage demand going forward, though the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has largely welcomed the slowdown credit growth to what it sees as more sustainable levels.

In contrast, the RBA would likely welcome an ongoing revival in business credit which grew by 4.4 percent in the year to June, the fastest pace since March 2009,

The central bank highlighted the acceleration in business credit in minutes of its July policy meeting, when it decided to hold rates steady at 3.5 percent. It holds its August policy meeting next week and is generally expected to stay on hold.

The RBA cut rates by half a point in May and a further quarter in June, taking them to the lowest since December 2009. That brought the total easing since November last year to 125 basis points.

It has since sounded content to pause and assess the impact of all this easing, while keeping a wary eye on events in Europe and China.

Indeed, in the last few days markets have scaled back expectations for further RBA easing given hopes that the European Central Bank will take radical steps to stem the euro zone debt crisis at its policy meeting on Thursday.

Interbank futures <0#YIB:> now show only a 16 percent chance of a rate cut at the RBA's meeting on August 7, and around a 72 percent probability of a move in September.

Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at 2.94 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.

Still, most analysts suspect policy could be eased again in the next few months given a benign inflation background at home.

Australia's annual underlying inflation rate slowed to 1.95 percent last quarter, the lowest reading since 1998 and the very bottom of the RBA's 2 to 3 percent target band.

With price pressures tame, there would be plenty of scope for stimulus as insurance against European uncertainty and the slowdown in China, Australia's single biggest export market. (Editing by Eric Meijer)