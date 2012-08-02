(Adds market, analyst reaction)
* June retail sales +1.0 pct m/m, Q2 real sales +1.4 pct
* June trade swings to small surplus, beating forecasts
* All positive for Q2 GDP growth, lessens need for rate cuts
SYDNEY, Aug 2 Australian retail sales rose a
surprisingly strong 1.0 percent in June as interest rate cuts
and government handouts boosted spending on everything from food
to clothes and eating out, suggesting no urgent need for further
policy easing.
Thursday's data from the government also showed retail sales
jumped an inflation-adjusted 1.4 percent for the whole second
quarter, handily outpacing forecasts of a 0.8 percent gain and a
big boost to economic growth.
"It's going to put a floor under growth," said Michael
Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank. "It shows economic
policy still works and that if you give cash to consumers they
will go out and spend."
"I guess it validates the Reserve Bank's view they can sit
back for a while and just assess what effect these measures are
having, but certainly so far it seems to be positive."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut its cash rate in
both May and June, taking it to 3.5 percent, but has since
appeared content to pause and asses the impact of its easing.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> duly eased in the wake of the
upbeat data, and now show only a 12 percent chance of a rate cut
at the RBA's next policy meeting on August 7. A move in
September carries a probability of 64 percent.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, now put rates at
3.0 percent in 12 months, up from 2.70 percent a week ago.
There are signs the RBA's easing is having the desired
effect domestically with house prices, home building approvals
and consumer sentiment all picking up.
Likewise, June's 1.0 percent increase in retail sales
outpaced forecasts of a 0.7 percent rise and came on top of an
upwardly revised 0.8 percent gain in May.
Sales of clothing climbed 1.8 percent in the month, while
spending at cafes and restaurants rose 1.0 percent and
department stores enjoyed a hefty 3.4 percent gain.
That's important as the A$250 billion ($261 billion) retail
sector accounts for 18 percent of Australia's gross domestic
product (GDP) and is the second-biggest employer after the
health industry, with 10.5 percent of all jobs.
POSITIVE FOR Q2 GROWTH
For the entire second quarter, retail sales reached A$62.6
billion when adjusted for inflation.
That suggested household consumption made another healthy
contribution to GDP in the quarter. The surprising strength of
household spending was a major reason the economy grew by a
rapid 1.3 percent in the first quarter.
Also promising for second quarter growth was an improvement
in Australia's trade account. The balance swung to a small
surplus of A$9 million in June, when analysts had expected a
deficit of A$347 million.
For the whole second quarter the deficit shrank to A$284
million, down sharply from A$2.7 billion in the first quarter.
With export volumes picking up, analysts suspect net exports
could have made a positive contribution to GDP, a marked
turnaround from the first quarter when they subtracted 0.5
percentage points from growth.
Yet, the outlook for export earnings has dimmed recently as
prices for iron ore and coal, Australia's two biggest sellers,
took a tumble.
Concerns about Chinese demand and a glut of steel production
have seen spot iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI fall almost 14
percent in the past month, reaching lows last visited in 2009.
Also not helping is the strength of the Australian dollar,
which hit another record high on the euro this week. Not only
does that make manufactured exports less competitive but it
reduces the return from commodities which are mainly priced in
U.S. dollars.
