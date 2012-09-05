* Q2 GDP rises 0.6 pct vs market forecast of 0.7 pct
* Market prices in rate cuts on worries of weakness ahead
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's economy enjoyed solid
growth last quarter to again outpace its peers, but there was
little time to celebrate as tumbling export prices and a
slowdown in China argued for a cut in interest rates now to
safeguard growth in the future.
Government data on Wednesday showed gross domestic product
(GDP) rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter, moderating from
the previous quarter when it jumped an exceptional 1.4 percent.
That left GDP up a brisk 3.7 percent compared to the second
quarter of 2011, with domestic demand showing a particularly
strong rise of 5.9 percent.
But while the economy had momentum then, the future looks
more difficult as falling prices for key exports such as iron
ore drain incomes and cool the red-hot mining sector.
"The second half is going to be much more challenging," said
Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan. "You're not going
to get the same sort of growth rate we have had."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday left interest
rates steady at 3.5 percent but highlighted the recent sharp
price falls in resource exports and admitted to uncertainty
about the outlook for China, Australia's biggest customer.
The more sombre tone has seen markets narrow the odds for a
rate cut as soon as October, following easings in May and June.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> put a 64 percent probability on a
move in October and are more than fully priced for a couple of
cuts to 3.0 percent by Christmas.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, put rates at 2.82
percent in 12 months. Yields on Australian 10-year bonds are
down at 3.00 percent, so it is cheaper for the government to
borrow for a decade than for banks to borrow overnight.
Muted domestic inflation does mean the RBA has plenty of
room to cut rates, which at 3.5 percent are among the highest in
the developed world.
The mounting talk of an easing dragged the Australian dollar
down to a six-week trough of $1.0197. A fall in the
currency could actually comfort the central bank as its
persistent strength has been at odds with the weakness in the
country's commodity prices.
Spot iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner at
more than A$60 billion a year, has tumbled by one-third since
early July .IO62-CNI=SI. If sustained, that will eat into both
miners' profits and government tax receipts.
Already some miners are scaling back on their more ambitious
expansion plans. Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday
slashed planned investment spending for fiscal 2013 by $1.6
billion to $4.6 billion.
Miners have also been big hirers the last couple of years,
helping offset softness in former big employers such as
manufacturing and retail. Any job shedding by the industry could
nudge up the unemployment rate, which has been remarkably steady
around 5.2 percent for many months now.
(Editing by John Mair)