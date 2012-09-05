* Q2 GDP rises 0.6 pct q/q, 3.7 pct for the year
* Domestic demand strong, but export prices falling
* Market narrows odds on October rate cut
(Adds detail, reaction)
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 5 Australia's economy enjoyed solid
growth last quarter to again outpace its peers, but there was
little time to celebrate as tumbling export prices and a
slowdown in China argued for a cut in interest rates now to
safeguard growth in the future.
Government data on Wednesday showed gross domestic product
(GDP) rose 0.6 percent in the second quarter, moderating from
the previous quarter when it jumped an exceptional 1.4 percent.
That left GDP up a brisk 3.7 percent compared to the second
quarter of 2011, with domestic demand showing a particularly
strong rise of 5.9 percent.
But while the economy had momentum then, the future looks
more difficult as falling prices for key exports such as iron
ore drain incomes and cool the red-hot mining sector.
"The second half is going to be much more challenging," said
Stephen Walters, chief economist at JPMorgan. "You're not going
to get the same sort of growth rate we have had."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) on Tuesday left interest
rates steady at 3.5 percent but highlighted the recent sharp
price falls in resource exports and admitted to uncertainty
about the outlook for China, Australia's biggest customer.
RATE CUT COME CLOSER
The more sombre tone has seen markets narrow the odds for a
rate cut as soon as October, following easings in May and June.
Interbank futures <0#YIB:> put a 64 percent probability on a
move in October and are more than fully priced for a couple of
cuts to 3.0 percent by year end.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, put rates at 2.82
percent in 12 months. Yields on Australian 10-year bonds are
down at 3.00 percent, so it is cheaper for the government to
borrow for a decade than for banks to borrow overnight.
Muted domestic inflation does mean the RBA has plenty of
room to cut rates, which at 3.5 percent are among the highest in
the developed world.
The mounting talk of an easing dragged the Australian dollar
down to a six-week trough of $1.0190. A fall in the
currency could actually comfort the central bank as its
persistent strength has been at odds with the weakness in the
country's commodity prices.
Spot iron ore, Australia's single biggest export earner at
more than A$60 billion a year, has tumbled by one-third since
early July .IO62-CNI=SI.
Already some miners are scaling back on their more ambitious
expansion plans. Fortescue Metals Group on Tuesday
slashed planned investment spending for fiscal 2013 by $1.6
billion to $4.6 billion.
OUTPERFORMING, FOR NOW
Still, Wednesday's data did show an economy outperforming
its developed world peers. Australia's annual growth of 3.7
percent compared with 2.3 percent in the United States and falls
of 0.4 percent in the European Union and 0.5 percent in Britain.
Treasurer Wayne Swan was quick to point out the difference,
telling reporters: "the Australian economy grew faster than
every single major advanced economy both in the June quarter and
over the year."
In all, GDP for the 12 months to June reached A$1.47
trillion ($1.5 trillion) in current dollars, or A$64,503 for
each of Australia's 22.7 million people. That compares with per
capita GDP in the United States of $49,705.
Among the main growth drivers in the second quarter were
household consumption, with spending on new vehicles up almost
10 percent, and 23 percent for the year.
Business investment added only modestly to growth but that
followed a barnstorming performance in the first quarter, with
engineering spending up 60 percent for the year.
Public spending was also surprisingly upbeat given the Labor
government is committed to tightening fiscal policy to reach a
budget surplus next year.
Yet falling export prices took a toll on the terms of trade,
which dropped 0.6 percent in the quarter and 7.1 percent for the
year. And it looks likely to fall a lot further this quarter
given the recent plunge in iron ore prices.
That in turn will weigh on national income, through lower
profits, wages and tax receipts.
"A bit of momentum is not a bad thing to have given the
ever-increasing global concerns," said Michael Blythe, chief
economist at Commonwealth Bank. "But the income story is turning
against us in a fairly significant way."
"In the last ten years it's been that ever-rising income
boost from the terms of trade that's protected us. That
insulation does look like it's a little frayed."
(Editing by John Mair)