(Adds analyst, market reaction)
* Trade deficit widens to A$556 mln in July
* Falling prices for iron ore to hit exports in coming
months
* Trade to weigh on economy, add to case for rate cuts
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Sept 7 Australia's trade deficit widened
more than expected in July, largely due to declining gold and
iron ore exports, and the recent plunge in prices for the
steel-making ingredient is likely to take a bigger chunk out of
earnings from August onwards.
Government figures out Friday showed a deficit on goods and
services of A$556 million ($571 million) in July, compared to
forecasts of a A$300 million shortfall and a deficit of A$227
million in June.
"The broad picture emerging from the Asia-Pacific trade data
for July suggests that external demand started Q3 on the back
foot," said Michael Turner, a strategist at RBC Capital Markets.
"The weakness in spot iron ore prices is testament to this
and our forecasts involve external demand detracting from growth
in the second half."
While prices for iron ore, Australia's single biggest
export, began to slide in July, an increase in volumes shipped
helped limit the damage. Indeed, despite all the concerns of a
slowdown in Chinese demand, exports of iron ore to the Asian
giant actually rose in the month.
However, prices for the steel-making mineral have continued
to tumble, falling by over a third to touch $86.70 a tonne
.IO62-CNI=SI, lows last visited in late 2009.
Since iron ore exports had been running at over A$60 billion
a year, such a fall if sustained would threaten to cut earnings
by perhaps A$20 billion. That in turn could crimp mining
profits, dividends, wages and government tax receipts.
While the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left rates steady
at 3.5 percent at its policy meeting this week, it highlighted
the plunge in prices and admitted to uncertainty on the outlook
for China, Australia's biggest customer.
The sober tone stoked speculation that rates could be cut as
soon as October, following easings in May and June. Interbank
futures <0#YIB:> put a 50-50 probability on a move in October
and are fully priced for 3.0 percent by Christmas.
Overnight indexed swaps, which show where the
market thinks the cash rate will be over time, put rates at 2.90
percent in 12 months. Yields on Australian 10-year bonds are at
3.13 percent, so it is cheaper for the government to borrow for
a decade than for banks to borrow overnight.
PARING BACK ON PROJECTS
Prices for coal, Australia's second biggest earner, have
also been under pressure amid slowing economies across Asia.
As a result some miners have been rowing back on their most
ambitious expansion plans. Iron ore miner Fortescue Metals Group
this week cut spending plans by a quarter and watched
helplessly while its share price sank to a three-year trough.
Also not helping is the relative strength of the Australian
dollar. Not only does that make manufactured exports less
competitive but it reduces the return from commodities which are
mainly priced in U.S. dollars.
Still, the damage was limited in July with Australia's
exports of goods and services dipping 2.7 percent to A$25.76
billion.
Much of the drop was due to a A$420 million fall in
non-monetary gold, a particularly volatile export. Gold has
actually been rising in price this month and analysts suspected
exports would rebound in August.
On the other side of the trade accounts, imports eased by
1.5 percent to A$26.3 billion. That was mainly due to a pullback
in capital goods which have been particularly strong as miners
buy heavy equipment for major projects.
Miners are still betting heavily that demand from the
urbanising billions in China and India will grow for decades to
come, and are pouring massive amounts of money into mines and
liquefied natural gas.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)