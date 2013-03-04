(Adds detail, analyst reaction)

* Jobs ads rise 3 pct in Jan, second month of gains

* House building shows signs of a much-needed pick up

* RBA seen on hold, though low inflation offers scope to ease

By Wayne Cole

SYDNEY, March 4 Australian job advertisements have enjoyed the biggest rise in almost three years while approvals to build new houses increased by the most in eight months, further hints lower interest rates are percolating through the economy.

The raft of economic data added to expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will keep rates at a record-matching low of 3 percent at its March policy meeting on Tuesday.

"We think the RBA is happy to sit and wait for the stimulus already in the pipeline to feed through," said Michael Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank. "They will be encouraged that the housing market is showing signs of life and job ads have bounced."

A Reuters poll of 23 analysts found all but one expected an unchanged outcome this month. Financial markets imply only a 14 percent chance of a move this week, but do have a cut to 2.75 percent pencilled in by June.

Monday's data showed job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet rebounded by 3 percent in February, for a second month of gains.

"The recent rise in job ads suggests tentative signs of a stabilisation in hiring intentions," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.

Employment growth has been pedestrian over the past year, though the jobless rate has still remained low at around 5.4 percent. Colhoun fears that could yet creep up to 5.75 percent by mid-year, which would give the RBA an incentive to cut.

NO PRICING POWER

Inflation would seem no bar to a move, at least according to one private measure of prices.

The TD Securities-Melbourne Institute's measure of consumer prices was unchanged in February, while the annual pace of inflation slowed a tick to 2.4 percent to remain comfortably within the RBA long-term target band of 2 to 3 percent.

"The ongoing low-inflation environment certainly allows for further easing should that be necessary, a conclusion we expect to be repeated tomorrow, but a trigger for actual easing at this juncture remains absent," said TD's head of Asia-Pacific Research, Annette Beacher.

"In the same vein, we are not of the view that the easing cycle is over given such weak pricing power evidence in the early months of 2013."

Other figures out Monday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed a promising 3.2 percent increase in approvals to build new houses in January, the largest rise since May.

Overall approvals were pulled down by a drop in the volatile multi-unit sector, though that comes after a stellar run. Approvals for apartment towers and the like were almost 35 percent higher than for January last year.

Housing is only around 5 percent of the economy but swings in the sector can have a big impact year to year. For instance, a typical recovery in home building can add anywhere from half to a full percentage point to economic growth.

The RBA would very much like housing to make such a contribution over the next year or two when a long boom in mining investment is expected to finally plateau.

"If the current pace is sustained we reckon housing construction could rise 10 percent this year, which would add half a percentage point to growth," said Workman at CBA.

"If the current pace is sustained we reckon housing construction could rise 10 percent this year, which would add half a percentage point to growth," said Workman at CBA.

The latest report on Australia's gross domestic product (GDP) is due on Wednesday and is expected to show the economy grew 0.6 percent last quarter. Growth for the year is seen at a solid 3.0 percent, well ahead of most its rich-world peers.