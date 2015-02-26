* Q4 CAPEX -2.2 pct q/q, vs forecasts of -1.9 pct
* First estimate for spending in 2015/16 soft at A$109 bln
* A$ dips as data adds to case for further cut in rates
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Feb 26 Australian business investment
fell to a three-year low last quarter as miners retrenched in
the face of sliding commodity prices, a black mark for the
economy that adds to the case for further cuts in interest
rates.
Thursday's figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
showed investment fell 2.2 percent to A$37.47 billion ($29.4
billion) in the fourth quarter of 2014, the lowest result since
late 2011.
The Australian dollar slipped 20 ticks to $0.7860
on the data.
Early spending plans for 2015/16 were also on the weaker
side of expectations at A$109 billion, with sectors outside of
mining reluctant to invest.
"This is a disappointing set of numbers for those looking
for a successful growth transition," said Michael Blythe, chief
economist at Commonwealth Bank.
"This adds to the case for the Reserve Bank to step up to
the plate again next week and so I think we'll see a 2 percent
cash rate next Tuesday."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut rates to a record
low of 2.25 percent earlier this month amid signs the economy
was struggling to regain momentum.
Financial markets are fully priced for another move in the
next few months, but are divided on whether it will come as soon
as the RBA's March 3 policy meeting. Interbank futures <0#YIB:>
imply a 52 percent probability of an easing next week.
After a decade of massive expansion, mining investment is
in retreat as projects reach completion while steep falls in
prices for many commodities are forcing companies to cut costs.
Analysts at ANZ estimate annual spending on resource
projects could shrink to just A$32 billion in 2017, from A$88
billion in 2014 and A$103 billion the year before.
Policy makers have been hoping other sectors would fill the
investment gap, but so far the performance is patchy.
Housing is doing its part as the amount spent on home
construction rose 10 percent over 2104 to a record A$54 billion,
while approvals to build new homes are at all-time highs.
Commercial construction has declined with approvals for new
work falling sharply in recent months, while public spending on
infrastructure will take up some slack but long lead times and
political uncertainty make it unreliable.
"There's a lack of animal spirits," said JPMorgan chief
economist Stephen Roberts, echoing a lament much-voiced by RBA
officials. "It certainly adds to the case for another rate cut
and we have a move pencilled-in for May."
(Editing by Eric Meijer)