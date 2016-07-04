* Close election points to minority govt, gridlock on reform
* Adds to pressure for more interest rate stimulus from RBA
* Fitch cautions AAA rating under threat over long run
* Inflation still under target, home building cools a touch
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, July 4 Australia's central bank will
have to carry the economy on its own after a cliff hanger
election condemned the country to months of deadlock on budget
reform, adding to an already compelling case for another cut in
interest rates.
Vote counting will not even be finished when the Reserve
Bank of Australia (RBA) holds its July policy meeting on
Tuesday, making an easing unlikely this month. Rates are already
at all-time lows of 1.75 percent after being cut in May.
Yet a move in August looks likely given inflation is too low
for comfort, while consumers and businesses face the deadening
hand of political uncertainty both at home and abroad.
It was little more than a week since Britain's shock
decision to leave the European Union roiled markets and darkened
the outlook for growth globally.
"The outcome bodes poorly for confidence, growth, and reform
and we believe will weaken further the nation's AAA sovereign
rating while keeping pressure on the RBA to do the heavy
lifting," said Su-Lin Ong, a senior economist at RBC Capital
Markets.
Ong sees rates reaching 1.25 percent before year-end, and
she is hardly alone. A Reuters poll of 37 economists found all
but 2 expected a steady outcome this week, but the majority
predicted at least one more easing in August.
Futures imply a 60 percent chance of a cut next month
<0#YIB:> and are fully priced for a move by November. Bond
markets are already well ahead of that with yields out to five
years paying less than the overnight cash rate.
Borrowing costs for the government are at record lows as
investors hunt for any return in a world where negative bond
yields are becoming the new normal.
Even speculation that political dysfunction could imperil
Australia's triple A credit rating had scant impact.
"Fitch views Australia's overall credit profile as still
consistent with a 'AAA' rating," the agency said.
"But political gridlock that leads to a sustained widening
of the deficit would put downward pressure on the rating,
particularly if the economic environment deteriorates."
INFLATION UNDER TARGET
The RBA has plenty of economic reasons to consider more
stimulus, particularly with inflation so low.
A private survey from the Melbourne Institute out on Monday
showed its version of the consumer price index jumped in June as
petrol, holidays and fresh food all climbed.
Yet annual inflation of 1.5 percent was still well below the
RBA's long run target band of 2 to 3 percent. A key measure of
underlying inflation stood at just 1.2 percent.
Government data also showed a 5.2 percent pullback in
approvals to build new homes in May, albeit from very high
levels. Home building has been one of the bright spots in the
economy and helped growth reach 3.1 percent in the first quarter
of the year.
There was better news on employment with ANZ's measure of
job advertisements rising 0.5 percent in June on top of a 2.2
percent jump the month before.
"The strength in labour demand over the past two months is
consistent with robust business conditions and solid momentum in
the domestic economy," said Felicity Emmett, head of Australian
Economics at ANZ.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)