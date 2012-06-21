SYDNEY, June 21 Australian industry not lucky
enough to be leveraged to the country's mining boom continued to
struggle this quarter under the weight of a high currency and a
darker global outlook, a survey showed on Thursday.
The quarterly survey from Westpac and the Australian Chamber
of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) found activity overall remained
in contractionary territory in the second quarter.
The survey's Actual Composite index of conditions was little
changed in the second quarter at 47.9, the fifth straight
reading under the 50-growth threshold.
The Expected Composite index measuring the outlook was
somewhat better at 51.7, from 51.5, consistent with expectations
of modest growth in the next three months.
Westpac noted the survey had tended to underestimate
official measures of domestic demand in the recent past, mainly
due to the contrast between a very strong mining sector and
sluggishness elsewhere.
"While we expect the mining boom to remain a robust support
for growth, we continue to believe the non-mining sector will
remain weak," said Westpac economist Elliot Clarke.
"Clearly the strong Australian Dollar is having a material
impact on manufacturers," he added. "Other sectors, such as the
housing construction industry, are also facing extremely tough
conditions."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)