* Q1 business investment -4.4 pct q/q vs forecast -2.4 pct
* Spending plans for 2015/16 very weak at A$104 bln
* Firms seen wanting unrealistic returns from investment
projects
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, May 28 Australian businesses investment
suffered the largest fall in over six years last quarter while
spending plans for the year ahead came in far below
expectations, a deeply disappointing report that sent the local
dollar reeling.
The news will be a bitter pill for the Reserve Bank of
Australia (RBA) which only just cut interest rates to a record
low of 2 percent in the hope of reviving business spending.
Thursday's data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
reported investment fell 4.4 percent to A$35.9 billion ($29.4
billion) in the first quarter. That compared to forecasts of a
2.4 percent drop and was the biggest decline since late 2009.
Crucially, spending plans for 2015/16 were on the weak side
of expectations at A$104 billion, with sectors outside of mining
showing little inclination to spend more.
"There's still not a lot of evidence that non-mining
investment is filling in the gap left by the collapse in
mining," said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital
Investors.
"It tells us there's still a risk that the Reserve Bank may
have to cut interest rates again."
Investors reacted by knocking the local dollar down more
than half a U.S. cent to $0.7694, while government bond
futures rallied sharply on speculation the RBA might not
be done easing policy.
The central bank holds its June meeting next week and is
considered almost certain to hold rates steady this time as it
gauges the impact of its May move.
Financial markets imply around a 60 percent probability of
another cut by Christmas <0#YIB:> with much depending on how
investment fares from here.
HIGH HURDLES
After a decade of madcap expansion, mining is in full
retreat as projects reach completion and lower prices for many
commodities force companies to cut costs.
Policymakers have been hoping other sectors would step up to
fill the void, only to be repeatedly disappointed.
In a recent speech, RBA Deputy Governor Philip Lowe floated
one idea for why investment has been so insensitive to policy
easing, a phenomenon seen across many developed nations.
He suggested firms had not adapted to the new normal of low
global returns and now had unrealistic hurdles for their
investment projects.
He cited a survey of finance officers by Deloitte which
found that over 80 percent required an investment to earn a
return of 10 percent or more to even be considered for approval.
Half of those wanted a return of at least 13 percent.
That was a very high bar given yields on Australia's 10-year
sovereign debt were less than 3 percent.
"One issue that this raises is what is the appropriate
hurdle rate of return in a world of persistently low interest
rates?" wondered Lowe. "It may well turn out that the average
answer is - or should be - lower than it used to be."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Eric Meijer)