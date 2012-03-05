SYDNEY, March 5 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet rose 3.3 percent in February, a second month of solid gains that could herald a pick-up in hiring intentions in coming months, a survey showed on Monday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements rose to 199,103 in February in seasonally adjusted terms. That followed an upwardly revised increase of 7.5 percent in January and left ads 3.6 percent higher than in February last year.

"If these hiring intentions are converted into actual jobs then it appears that the Australian labour market is in for a gradual improvement over the course of 2012," said ANZ chief economist Warren Hogan.

"This greatly reduces the chances of a material rise in the unemployment rate over the year ahead."

The official jobs numbers for February are due out on Thursday and analysts generally look for the unemployment rate to nudge up to 5.2 percent, from 5.1 percent in January.

All the increase in job ads in February came on the internet which climbed 3.8 percent in February to 191,790, from the month before, leaving them 4.9 percent higher for the year.

In contrast, ads in major metropolitan newspapers fell 8.6 percent in February, continuing a long structural decline as more employers shift to internet advertising.

Hogan said that divergence may reflect the current strength of hiring in the mining, energy and infrastructure sectors. These types jobs were more likely to be advertised on the internet as these employers appealed to a national labour market, he said.

"Strong capital expenditure intentions and rising job advertising suggests that the chance of further interest rate reductions from the Reserve Bank are much reduced," Hogan added. "Improving sentiment in global financial markets and rising commodity prices reinforce this view."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) holds it monthly policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold rates at 4.25 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Ed Davies)