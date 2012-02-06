SYDNEY Feb 6 Australian job
advertisements in newspapers and on the internet climbed 6.0
percent in January, the biggest increase in almost two years and
a hopeful sign for a much-needed pick-up in hiring, a survey
showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements rose to 191,423 in
January in seasonally adjusted terms. That was 0.7 percent
higher than the same month last year and the largest number of
ads in nine months.
All the increase came in job ads on the internet which
climbed 6.4 percent to 183,406 in January from the month before.
In contrast, ads in major metropolitan newspapers fell 2.6
percent, following a 3.4 percent rise in December.
"This tentative improvement in job ads is very encouraging
and is being driven by acceleration in the mining regions,
confirming the awaited significant acceleration in mining
investment is now beginning to boost labour demand in these
states," said Ivan Colhoun, ANZ head of Australian economics.
A pick-up would be welcome as employment growth slowed to a
halt last year as sectors such as manufacturing and retail
struggled with consumer caution and a high local dollar.
Still, that slowdown also helped contain inflation and
allowed the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest
rates by half a percentage point to 4.25 percent.
"Against this local backdrop and that of a persistently weak
global economy, we have forecast that the RBA will need to cut
interest rates by 25 basis points in Q1, most probably in
March," said Colhoun.
Many analysts believe the RBA will move quicker than that
and cut at its February policy meeting on Tuesday.
The official jobs report for January is due on Feb. 16, and
economists generally expect a bounce in employment after a
surprise fall of 29,300 in December.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)