SYDNEY, July 9 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the internet fell 1.2 percent in June, hinting
at some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally
adjusted 1.2 percent to 160,723 in June, from 162,667 in May.
That was down 8.9 percent from the same month last year.
Job ads on the internet fell 1.1 percent to 153,761 in June
from the month before, to stand 8.5 percent lower for the year.
Newspapers ads slipped 3.3 percent, continuing a long-run shift
away from newspapers toward internet ads.
"Recent trends in job advertising suggest that there has
been a mild softening in labour demand in Australia after it had
strengthened somewhat in the early part of the year," said
Justin Fabo, a senior economist at ANZ.
"In part, this likely reflects hesitation among some firms
to hire additional staff in the face of heightened uncertainty
about the global economy again in recent months, particularly in
Europe."
The official report on employment for June is out on
Thursday, and economists generally expect a flat result after a
surprisingly strong 38,900 increase in May. The unemployment
rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a point to 5.2 percent,
having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for well over a year.
"While the recent decline in job advertisements suggests
that labour market outcomes could be a little soft in the near
term, we do not expect a rapid or significant deterioration in
conditions going forward," added Fabo.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)