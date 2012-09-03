No cringes, only kudos for Oscar red carpet looks
SYDNEY, Sept 3 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet fell 2.3 percent in August, a fifth straight month of decline that points to some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent to 155,805 in August, following a 0.8 percent drop in July. That was down 9.6 percent from the same month last year.
Job ads on the internet fell 2.1 percent to 149,482 in August, from the month before, to stand 9.0 percent lower for the year. Newspapers ads dropped 6.1 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward internet ads.
"Recent trends in job advertising suggests the labour market continues to soften," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.
"The slight declining trend for job advertising in recent months, together with a pick-up in job losses due to restructuring and businesses' productivity initiatives, is likely to be consistent with a slight further trend rise in the unemployment rate."
The official report on employment for August is due on Thursday, and economists generally expect a modest rise of 5,000. The unemployment rate is seen ticking up a tenth of a point to 5.3 percent, having been between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for well over a year.
Most economists expect the jobless rate to drift higher as the year progresses, providing one reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates again. The central bank holds its September policy meeting on Tuesday and is widely expected to hold at 3.5 percent following cuts in May and June.
"While the Bank appears happy currently to assess the impact of recent interest rate reductions on the economy, we expect that later in the year, slower than desirable employment growth and a continuing upward drift in the unemployment rate will allow modest further monetary policy accommodation," said Colhoun. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
