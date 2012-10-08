SYDNEY Oct 8 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the internet fell 2.8 percent in September, a sixth straight month of decline that points to some softening in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.

The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 2.8 percent to 151,482 in September, following a 2.4 percent drop in August. That was down 10.8 percent from the same month last year.

Job ads on the internet fell 2.7 percent to 145,290 in September, from the month before, to stand 10.1 percent lower for the year. Newspapers ads dropped 3.6 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward internet ads.

"Given the evidence of a mild contraction in labour hiring intentions across Australia, we expect the labour market to continue to soften, and for the unemployment rate to drift higher in coming months," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.

The official report on employment for September is due on Thursday, and economists generally expect a slight rise of 3,750. The unemployment rate is seen ticking up to 5.3 percent, having been remarkably steady at between 4.9 and 5.3 percent for over two years.

Most economists expect the jobless rate to drift higher in coming months, providing one reason for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut rates again.

The central bank trimmed its cash rate a quarter point to 3.25 percent last week, and markets are wagering it could ease again in November. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)