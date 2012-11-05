SYDNEY Nov 5 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet fell 4.6 percent in October, a
seventh straight month of decline that suggested some softening
in labour demand, a survey showed on Monday.
The report by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally
adjusted 4.6 percent to 142,342 in October, following a revised
3.9 percent drop in September. That was down 15 percent from the
same month last year.
Job ads on the Internet fell 4.6 percent to 136,521 in
October, from the month before, to be down 14.4 percent on the
year. Newspapers ads dropped 4.1 percent, continuing a long-run
shift away from newspapers toward Internet ads.
"The general trend of weaker job advertising and continuing
job losses as businesses restructure and/or cut costs, suggests
continuing upward pressure on the unemployment rate," said ANZ's
head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun.
The jobless rate rose to a 29-month peak of 5.4 percent in
September, and analysts expect a further tick up to 5.5 percent
when the October figures are released on Thursday.
Colhoun suspected this upward pressure on unemployment would
lead the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to cut interest rates
again, perhaps at its policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Interest rates in Australia remain high for many parts of
the economy," he argued. "Further stimulus from monetary policy
is likely to be necessary, especially while the Australian
dollar remains stubbornly high."
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)