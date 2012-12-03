UPDATE 1-Bilfinger reinstates dividend, forecasts growth after 2017
* Output (organic) to fall in 2017, profitability to rise (Adds details on 2017 outlook, 2016 results, new structure)
SYDNEY Dec 3 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet fell 2.9 percent in November, the eighth straight month of decline that pointed to softer labour demand and added to the case for a cut in interest rates this week.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent to 138,376 in November, following a drop of 4.6 percent the month before. That was down 16.7 percent from November last year.
Job ads on the Internet fell 2.8 percent to 132,820 in November, from the month before, to be down 16 percent on the year. Newspapers ads dropped 4.6 percent, continuing a long-run shift away from newspapers toward Internet ads.
"The trend in job advertising has continued to deteriorate," said ANZ's head of Australian economics, Ivan Colhoun. "The weakness in job advertisements across the mining states of Western Australia and Queensland has been particularly concerning."
A cooling in the country's mining boom is a major reason analysts believe the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is likely to cut interest rates at its monthly policy meeting on Tuesday.
"Further monetary easing is necessary to assist the economy in its transition towards a lower dependence on mining investment growth," said Colhoun.
He warned that without further easing, the unemployment rate could rise towards 6 percent by the end of 2013, from the current 5.4 percent. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)
BRUSSELS, Feb 13 Members of the European Parliament remain divided over an overhaul to the carbon market after a debate in the assembly on Monday, EU sources said, setting the stage for a tight vote on the reforms later this week.
LIMA, Feb 13 MMG Ltd has been transporting copper concentrates from its Las Bambas mine in Peru since late on Friday, when residents of a nearby town called off protests that had blocked the road used by the company, a representative of the ombudsman's office said.