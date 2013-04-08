SYDNEY, April 8 Australian job advertisements in
newspapers and on the Internet pulled back in March to end two
months of gains, suggesting firms are still cautious on hiring
despite evidence of a revival in consumer demand.
A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group
showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 1.5
percent in March, from February when they increased by 3
percent. Job ads of 138,651 were down 17 percent on March last
year, but still up for the first quarter as a whole.
Job ads on the Internet fell 1.6 percent to 133,645, to be
down 16.3 percent for the year. Newspaper ads rose 1.8 percent
in March, a rare increase in what has been a long-running shift
toward online advertising.
"After notable weakness at the end of last year, job
advertising trends have shown signs of stabilising," said Katie
Dean, ANZ's head of Australian macroeconomics.
"While lower interest rates are beginning to support
stronger domestic economic activity...this has not yet
translated into improved business confidence, a precursor for
businesses investing in both capital and labour."
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut interest rates
by 175 basis points since late 2011 to support the domestic
economy in the face of global headwinds and a high local
currency.
It kept rates steady at 3 percent this month amid signs the
stimulus was having the desired effect. Retail sales jumped
strongly in both January and February; house prices have turned
higher and home building is slowly recovering.
The official measure of employment also beat all
expectations with a rise of 71,500 in February, though analysts
suspect that overstated the underlying health of the market.
Figures for March are due on Thursday and median forecasts
are for employment to drop back by 5,000 in the month. The
jobless rate is seen staying at 5.4 percent, where it has been
for some time.
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)