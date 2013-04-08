SYDNEY, April 8 Australian job advertisements in newspapers and on the Internet pulled back in March to end two months of gains, suggesting firms are still cautious on hiring despite evidence of a revival in consumer demand.

A survey by Australia and New Zealand Banking Group showed total job advertisements fell a seasonally adjusted 1.5 percent in March, from February when they increased by 3 percent. Job ads of 138,651 were down 17 percent on March last year, but still up for the first quarter as a whole.

Job ads on the Internet fell 1.6 percent to 133,645, to be down 16.3 percent for the year. Newspaper ads rose 1.8 percent in March, a rare increase in what has been a long-running shift toward online advertising.

"After notable weakness at the end of last year, job advertising trends have shown signs of stabilising," said Katie Dean, ANZ's head of Australian macroeconomics.

"While lower interest rates are beginning to support stronger domestic economic activity...this has not yet translated into improved business confidence, a precursor for businesses investing in both capital and labour."

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has cut interest rates by 175 basis points since late 2011 to support the domestic economy in the face of global headwinds and a high local currency.

It kept rates steady at 3 percent this month amid signs the stimulus was having the desired effect. Retail sales jumped strongly in both January and February; house prices have turned higher and home building is slowly recovering.

The official measure of employment also beat all expectations with a rise of 71,500 in February, though analysts suspect that overstated the underlying health of the market.

Figures for March are due on Thursday and median forecasts are for employment to drop back by 5,000 in the month. The jobless rate is seen staying at 5.4 percent, where it has been for some time. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)