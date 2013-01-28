(Repeats story published Monday; no change to text)
* Miners break production records as massive investment
delivers
* Lifting export volumes just in time to help underpin
economy
* Best yet to come as LNG turns Australia into global energy
player
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, Jan 28 For all the doomsayers predicting
an end to its mining boom, Australia is pumping out more metal,
coal and gas thanks to a investment bonanza that will peak this
year, boosting exports needed to extend a jaw-dropping 21-year
run of economic growth.
Since the boom began back in 2007 miners have poured A$268
billion ($282 billion) into new projects, but long build times
means actual output has lagged behind.
Now that's changing as the major miners break production
records, with double-digit growth expected this year, and oil
and gas fields come on stream, for sale to the rapidly growing
Asian region.
The higher export volumes should help plug any hole left in
the economy as the mining investment binge begins to wind down,
having reached a point where it accounts for 8 percent of
Australia's A$1.5 trillion economy, four times its long run
average.
"The death of the mining boom has been greatly exaggerated,
as the pick up in exports illustrates," said Paul Bloxham, an
economist at HSBC in Sydney.
"And this is only the beginning of the export story. In the
next few years, Australia is set to become a global energy
player as LNG comes on stream."
JUST IN TIME?
Expanding by 3.1 percent in the year through September,
Australia overtook Spain as the world's 12th largest economy,
but it will need that ramp up in mining output and exports to
come about quickly in order to avoid a nasty hiccup.
Given the scale of mining investments' contribution, even a
modest pullback would take a chunk out of growth and even risk a
technical recession in a country that was the only developed
nation to dodge recession during the global financial crisis.
The need to offset that danger is a major reason investors
reckon the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will cut interest
rates to record lows this year following four easings in 2012.
Yet recent production reports from the country's biggest
miners do offer hope that exports are ramping up just in time.
BHP Billiton , Rio Tinto
and Fortescue Metals all dug up record amounts of iron
ore both for last quarter and for the whole of 2012.
Fortunately, Chinese demand proved healthy enough to swallow
much of this output even as prices rose. Shipments of iron ore
to China from Australia's busy Port Hedland climbed by a quarter
in December alone, from the previous month, to be up over 21
percent on the year.
Production from Australia's main iron ore region of Pilbara
is now predicted to rise around 17 percent in 2013, all of which
will go to export.
The steel-making mineral already accounts for a fifth of the
country's exports, bringing in over A$60 billion ($63 billion) a
year. A decade ago it was worth just A$15 billion.
Likewise, coal output is forecast to expand around 10
percent this year, while shipments of oil and liquefied natural
gas (LNG) are starting to take off, with much more to come.
Woodside Petroleum Ltd this month boasted a 46
percent jump in fourth-quarter production, courtesy of a strong
performance at its flagship Pluto LNG project.
The country's No.2 energy firm, Santos Ltd,
reported a 13 percent rise in its output, lifting the quarter's
revenue to a record $876 million.
Australia has high hopes for LNG as A$190 billion-worth of
projects are underway with most of the gas already sold on
long-term contracts. The government's official forecaster
predicts LNG export volumes will rise 26 percent this year, and
quintuple by 2020, making it as valuable an earner as iron ore
is now.
"LNG will be the game changer," says Brian Redican, a senior
economist at Macquarie in Sydney. "It will be a truly
extraordinary boon and a great tailwind for the economy."
It is figures like this that gave Australian Treasurer Wayne
Swan the confidence to call reports of the demise of the mining
boom utter "claptrap".
"We know that the upswing in actual mining production,
output and export volumes is still ramping up and that this will
be a driver of Australia's economic growth in future years,"
Swan told a Harvard Club luncheon in New York this week.
TURN UP THE VOLUME
An increase in output is long overdue. While earnings from
all of Australia's exports have risen by an average of 7.4
percent a year since 2006, volumes grew at less than 3 percent.
In contrast import volumes have been running at twice that
pace, in part because miners have been shopping for everything
from remote controlled trucks to LNG platforms.
That matters as it's volumes that count when measuring real,
or inflation-adjusted, gross domestic product (GDP).
As a result net export volumes have subtracted from GDP for
no less than 20 of the last 27 quarters, even though the value
of those exports exploded.
That cycle should turn positive in coming years as shipments
expand and miners need to import less equipment as projects are
finished.
Michael Blythe, chief economist at Commonwealth Bank,
estimates the mining capital stock rose by 13 percent in 2010/11
and a further 21 percent in 2011/12.
"Expansion at this pace is consistent with double-digit
growth in resource exports. A 10 percent rise in resource export
volumes would add one percentage point to annual GDP growth."
That also promises to be fillip for Australian productivity,
which has been no better than pedestrain in recent years.
Productivity in the mining sector has been particularly
lamentable, partly because the huge windfall from higher
commodity prices removed much of the need for discipline.
More tellingly the huge lead times on mining meant it is
often years before output increases. The massive $52 billion
Gorgon LNG project, for one, began at the end of 2009 but will
not produce a drop until late 2014.
Given productivity measures output per unit of labo
ur and capital employed, spending billions for no output is
a sure way to look unproductive, at least statistically.
Again, that should change markedly for the better when the
projects come on stream. And the improvement to labour
productivity should be all the greater as it takes 15 to 20
times more workers to build an LNG plant than to operate it.
(Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)