BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
SYDNEY Aug 6 Australia's fourth biggest bank by market capitalisation National Australia Bank Ltd cut its variable interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.88 percent.
The bank passed on the full rate cut after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low of 2.5 per cent earlier on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lincoln Feast; Editing by Richard Pullin)
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
HHS SECRETARY PRICE SAYS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL BRING FORWARD SOLUTIONS TO HIGH DRUG PRICES IN LATER PHASES OF HEALTH PLAN