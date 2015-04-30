SYDNEY May 1 A measure of Australian
manufacturing activity improved slightly for a second month in
April but firms still complained of weak domestic demand, and
economic and political uncertainties.
The Australian Industry Group's performance of manufacturing
index (PMI) rose 1.7 points to 48.0 in April, on top of a 0.9
point gain in March. However, that remains below the 50 level
that is supposed to mark the threshold between contraction and
expansion.
The survey's measures of employment and production both rose
in the month but sales and exports stayed subdued.
The survey has been persistently weaker than official
measures of manufacturing, implying the sector has been deep in
recession for almost all of the past five years.
