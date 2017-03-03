* For poll results click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+2H+7&st=Menu+G+C

SYDNEY, March 3 Australia's central bank is considered certain to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent next week after its chief said policy may not change all year, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.

All 67 economists polled by Reuters forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat on March 7, following two rate cuts last year.

While the vast majority predicted a steady rate outlook this year, 12 respondents expected at least one more easing by December, versus 4 forecasting a rate hike. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on March. 7 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters. --------------------------------------------------------------- (Reportijg by Cecile Lefort; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)