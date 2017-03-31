* For poll results click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+2H+7&st=Menu+G+C

SYDNEY, March 31 Australia's central bank is considered certain to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent next week, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.

All 50 economists polled by Reuters forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat on April 4, following two rate cuts last year.

While the vast majority predicted a steady rate outlook this year, views diverge on the next RBA move. Eight respondents out of 47 forecast an interest rate hike by early next year, versus seven seeing an easing. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on April 4 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters.