SYDNEY Oct 28 Australia's central bank is widely expected to hold its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its monthly policy meeting next week, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.

Fifty five out of 60 economists polled forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat on Tuesday, following cuts in August and May.

A majority of respondents expect one more easing to 1.25 percent by mid-2017. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on Nov. 1 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters.