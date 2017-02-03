* For poll results click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+2H+7&st=Menu+G+C

SYDNEY Feb 3 Australia's central bank is seen certain to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its first monthly policy meeting this year, a Reuters poll of economists found on Friday.

All 63 economists polled forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat on Feb. 7, following two cuts last year.

While the vast majority predict a steady rate outlook this year, 16 respondents expect at least one more easing by December, versus 6 forecasting a rate hike. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on Feb. 7 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters.