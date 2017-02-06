* For poll results click: reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?s=GCR01+2H+7&st=Menu+G+C

SYDNEY Feb 6 Australia's central bank is considered certain to keep its cash rate at a record low of 1.5 percent at its first monthly policy meeting this year, a Reuters poll of economists found on Monday.

All 72 economists in an updated poll forecast the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) would stand pat on Feb. 7, following two rate cuts last year.

While the vast majority predicted a steady rate outlook this year, 18 respondents expected at least one more easing by December, versus 6 forecasting a rate hike. ---------------------------------------------------------------

Economists were asked what the cash rate would be after the next RBA meeting on Feb. 7 and where rates would be at the end of the following five quarters.