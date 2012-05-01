(Repeats to attach to headlines)

SYDNEY May 1 Australia's central bank on Tuesday cut its main cash rate by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points to 3.75 percent, against a background of benign inflation and disappointing economic growth.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. For text of the statement see:

