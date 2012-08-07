U.S. Treasury to sell $82 bln in bills
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
SYDNEY Aug 7 Australia's central bank on Tuesday kept its main cash rate steady at 3.5 percent, a widely expected decision as upbeat economic news at home gives it time to assess the impact of past easings.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. For text of the statement see:
(Reporting by Wayne Cole)
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 For details of the U.S. Treasury's auctions of 13-week, 26-week and 52-week bills next week, see:
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week but the four-week average of such claims, considered a better gauge, fell to a 43-1/2-year low in a sign of a strengthening labor market.
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO