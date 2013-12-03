Kansas Supreme Court finds state has underfunded schools
March 2 The Kansas Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the state's system of funding primary and secondary public schools falls short of an adequacy requirement in the state constitution.
SYDNEY Dec 3 Australia's central bank kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.5 percent on Tuesday, a widely expected decision given signs past policy easing was working to stimulate the economy as desired.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) made the announcement following its monthly policy meeting. All 20 analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the RBA would hold rates this week, though many still expect a further easing in coming months .
March 2 The Kansas Supreme Court ruled on Thursday that the state's system of funding primary and secondary public schools falls short of an adequacy requirement in the state constitution.
NEW YORK, March 2 (Reuters LPC) - Golub Capital, an asset manager, has hired Gil Tollinchi, the former head of trading at Crescent Capital Group.
* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Updates prices, adds move in France)