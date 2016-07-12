SYDNEY, July 12 A possible downgrade to
Australia's triple A credit rating was unlikely to have much
impact on the nation's banks, a top official at the Reserve Bank
of Australia (RBA) said on Tuesday.
The head of the RBA's financial stability unit, Luci Ellis,
said evidence from other top-rated countries that had been
downgraded showed the impact was usually modest, in part because
markets would already have priced in the risk.
Last week, Standard and Poor's changed Australia's ratings
outlook to negative and warned it could downgrade in six to 12
months should the outlook for the government's budget deficit
not improve.
