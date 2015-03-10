HOBART, March 11 Low interest rates will continue to underpin the Australian economy and the housing market, a top central banker said on Wednesday, though he also cautioned that forecasts for gradually rising growth were not assured.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent also said the fall in the local dollar to date was starting to help the economy, though it remained too high overall.

"The Bank's central forecast for economic activity is for growth to gradually pick up over the course of the next couple of years," Kent told a conference in Hobart.

"However, as we've emphasised regularly, forecasting difficult, there are many uncertainties and better growth is not guaranteed."

The central bank cut interest rates to a record low of 2.25 percent last month as an expected pick up in economic growth failed to materialise. Financial markets are wagering it will ease again, likely in May, and that rates might even fall below 2 percent.

"Monetary policy has been and will continue to play its part," said Kent. "The very low level of interest rates is expected to sustain strong activity in the housing market and support household wealth."

Also helping was the fall in the Australian dollar over the past couple of years, which was boosting demand in sectors such as tourism and education while making local labour costs relatively cheaper in international terms.

Yet Kent kept up the verbal pressure for a further fall.

"While the depreciation seen to date will be helpful, our assessment is that our exchange rate remains relatively high given the state of our overall economy," he said. (Reporting by Wayne Cole)