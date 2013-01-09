SYDNEY, Jan 9 Australian retail turnover for November, released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday. Retail turnover at current prices: A$ (billion) Nov Oct m/m pct Nov'11 Seasonally adj 21.53 21.55 -0.1 20.93 Forecasts centred on a rise of 0.3 percent on the month, a Reuters poll showed. For details, see the Australian Bureau of Statistics Web site at www.abs.gov.au. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by John Mair)